Over the years, I have exchanged dozens of private emails with the wonderful team at Ecamm. Between 2020 and 2021, I published at least 5 articles on Ecamm Live in ProVideo Coalition, the last one being Understanding Ecamm Live’s framerates and audio sampling in May 2021. The last email I exchanged regarding the importance of supporting 48 kHz audio sampling frequency was in April 2021, about a month before going to the extreme of publishing the aforementioned article, where I even invoked my favorite song from Nick Lowe to express the situation (Cruel to be kind). After radio silence from Ecamm after April 2021 (about this particular issue), it really seemed that Ecamm was never going to invoke the requested improvement, despite all of the irrefutable evidence I had written in the private emails and in that article. Now, jump to the present, and the miracle happened.

Just two days ago, I became aware that Ecamm Live indeed began supporting 48 kHz recordings in October of 2021 with version 3.9.0. It happened 5 months after my article. However, after all of our conversations, no one from Ecamm wrote to me to let me know that they had finally implemented my request after at least 4 emails and the aforementioned article. I thank reader Jaemin (whom I don’t know personally) of 4sightfilms for commenting below the article two days ago to inform me.

Above screenshot, courtesy of Ríchard Izarra of RadioPRODU.

I also thank my great friend Ríchard Izarra of RadioPRODU (hosted at my TecnoTur’s CombinedHosting.com) for confirming that his Ecamm Live Pro recordings indeed now have the proper 48 kHz audio sampling. (I asked Ríchard for confirmation, since I don’t currently have any Ecamm Live Pro license and Ríchard does.)

Below are the very recent comments from Jaemin under the article Understanding Ecamm Live’s framerates and audio sampling in May 2021 and my response:

On January 21, 2023 Jaemin of 4sightfilms wrote:

This was an amazing article, and one that we as producers of film, video, and multimedia applications really needed. I did not know these professional audio/video limitations existed in such a wonderful platform for live streaming. Thank you! I also wanted to inform you that your article did not fall on deaf ears! Ecamm made good on one of your requests. As of 10/19/2021 – v3.9.0: Ecamm Live’s output audio sample rate is now 48kHz. https://support.ecamm.com/en/articles/3280020-ecamm-live-modification-history

On the same day, I responded to Jaemin below the article:

Thank you Jaemin. I am glad that they did, even though they did not inform me of it. Now we can celebrate!

The same day, Jaemin responded (message abbreviated):

Allan, that is strange, it was a gross oversight on their part, considering they got so many other things right! Maybe they were a little embarrassed. Either way we can definitely celebrate! I was about to cancel my subscription until I found out the change was made. Thanks again!

So now, Ecamm Live (Pro) belongs to the 48 kHz Alliance, although we have not yet recorded their official initiation. If and when we do record it, I’ll publish a separate article.

For more information about Ecamm Live (Pro), click here.

FTC disclosure

Ecamm is not paying for this artcle. Some manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including RØDE and FDUCE, but not yet from Aston or Neumann. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.