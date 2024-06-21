Incorporating Zoom guests within a professional live switcher tool has just become a lot simpler, since Ecamm Live Pro has added direct Zoom integration, for up to eight simultaneous Zoom participants. In fact, Ecamm Live Pro has gone so far as to eliminate the Zoom app for macOS completely, since the Zoom app for macOS is now built into Ecamm Live Pro. This reduction of apps greatly simplifies the setup, in addition to sending Ecamm Live’s audio and video directly into Zoom Meetings, Webinars, or Events, and creating ISO (individual) participant recordings of the up to eight Zoom participants automatically. Optionally, you can add Zoom chat messages as text overlays. All this works with local camera sources, local screen sharing and Ecamm Live Pro’s own Interview option for remote guests. Ahead are five target videos to explain this.

Here are some of the features when combining Ecamm Live Pro with Zoom:

Share graphics, video clips and PDFs

Switch between multiple cameras

Showcase Zoom comments on screen and customize the font color, size, and backgrounds.

Record interviews and seamlessly bring on remote guests and co-hosts, whether they are on Zoom, Ecamm Live Pro ’s own Interview mode or Descript’s remote recording studio (aka SquadCast) .

Host panel discussions and highlight questions and feedback from participants right on screen to keep everyone on topic and encourage conversation.

Ecamm suggests also using this feature for:

Client calls

Coaching

Teaching

Virtual book clubs and get togethers

For more information, Ecamm Live Pro.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

Ecamm Live Pro obtiene una profunda integración con Zoom

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

None of the above companies has not paid for this article. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.