DZOFILM released its newest Gnosis VV marco cine lenses, which covered 32mm, 65mm, and 90mm focal lengths. The DZOFILM Gnosis VV Macro cine lenses are designed to extend the focus on the imperceptible macro world.

Focusing On Details, Reframing Micro Vision

The DZOFILM Gnosis 32mm/ 65mm/ 90mm ensures life-sized(1:1/ 1.33:1/ 1.5:1)reproduction at 6.6in/ 9.36in/ 10.2in. These impressive magnifications can bring a tiny world to life, allowing filmmakers to get incredible detail and discover the astonishing beauty of the microcosm with close working distance from subjects.

These three lenses cover wide-angle, standard, and telephoto focal lengths, providing flexible shooting distance and different field of view options to meet the demand for macro creation in common focal lengths and adapt to a wider range of subjects.

For Professional Filmmaking And Tactful Collaboration

The industry standard front diameter of 114mm is compatible with matte boxes and other accessories, eliminating the need for repeated adjustments when changing lenses and greatly enhancing shooting efficiency.

Cinematic Imaging In Great Details

From the MFD to INF, Gnosis provides excellent image quality with extreme sharpness from the center of the frame right out to the edges. The color rendition is uniformly and naturally clean from in-focus to out-of-focus, presenting a stunning image rich in gradation.

Reliable, Precise Mechanics for Smooth Creation

Precisely control and shift the focus with a 300-degree rotation to get a stable and comfortable performance and perfect your work. Consistent T stop (T2.8-T22) during focusing guarantee the accuracy of light. Due to the special structure of macro lenses and the high magnification, adjusting the exposure to compensate for the light loss is needed. Actual T-stop= current t-stop + EXP value.

DZOFILM Gnosis Features

Original in LPL mount, with additional PL/ EF mounts

T2.8 full aperture, smooth adjustment between T2.8 and T22

Wider focal lengths, shorter close-up distances

32mm, accommodates more elements and brings dramatic creation with more tension

65mm, expresses the comfortable and actual image

90mm, exhibits a sense of compression, which provides natural and soft bokeh

Play an important role in TVC and professional film & television production

Price & Availability

The price for single Gnosis 32mm, 65mm, or 90mm is $5389, while the Gnosis 3-lens set is $15999. DZOFILM will start to ship them in early August.