One year after the introduction of the Mavic Mini, a new drone is announced: the DJI Mini 2, portable, easy to fly, designed for safety and perfect for everyone who wants to experience the fun of flying.

Able to capture 12MP stills and 4K video, the DJI Mini 2 is the ideal drone for those who want to travel light. With less than 249 g and fitting in the palm of your hand, it has all the key features you need.

Presenting the DJI Mini 2 drone the company says that “There are many places you visit once in a lifetime. Bring DJI Mini 2 for a unique perspective, and make the most of your travels.” It’s a clear invitation to pack a drone with all your other gear, so you have access to perspectives that would, otherwise, not be available. It makes absolute sense, but a few questions remain: do you have the space to carry a drone? Is there a drone with the characteristics you need and small enough to carry around?

There is! With a price of $399 for the standard version, the original DJI Mavic Mini drone is a small, 249 grams drone, that looks ideal for travelers who need a carry-on drone that can fit almost anywhere. Introduced in October 2019, it has everything most stills and video shooters needed except one thing: 4K video. That’s one of the key features of the new version, DJI Mini 2, now announced. So, your questions are now answered.

The idea behind the DJI Mavic Mini was simple: the company wanted to offer a solution that would compete directly with products from other drone companies, yet offer the same experience available to users of the bigger drones from DJI. The Mavic Mini builds on the technological innovations in DJI’s series of folding Mavic drones, from the original Mavic Pro through Mavic Air and Mavic 2, to pack professional-quality drone features into the lightest possible frame.

A 242 grams drone

The 250g weight puts the original DJI Mini in the safest drone category, which in many areas exempts it from regulations that apply to other, heavier drones. DJI claims the standard weight of the new aircraft (including battery, propellers, and a microSD card) is 242 grams, meaning the DJI Mini 2 enters the same category, so registration is not required in some countries and regions, although users should check local rules and regulations before use and remember that “drone pilots must always understand and follow local laws and regulations.”

The original DJI Mavic Mini, designed to be the everyday FlyCam, is an attractive solution for travelers who need/want to take a drone with them but aspire to a solution that is easy to fit inside a backpack. The new version, DJI Mini 2, is all that and more, as it offers 4K video that was missing in the first version. There are also other changes: motors, image transmission, camera performance, intelligent features, and user experience have all improved significantly. According to DJI, “the image transmission system is particularly impressive as it has been upgraded to OcuSync 2.0 from enhanced Wi-Fi. An optimized operation process also makes DJI Mini 2 more intuitive.”

The design has not changed drastically. The main differences are DJI Mini 2 has orange propeller tips, an additional front light, “4K” printed on the lens, a clickable aircraft status indicator, and smoother connection between the rear arm and the aircraft frame. Users should also note that controllers and batteries are not interchangeable between models if they are upgrading from the Mavic Mini to the DJI Mini 2.

31 minutes flying time

DJI Mini 2 is equipped with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with up to 12 million effective pixels. Maximum resolution for stills is 4000×3000 (4:3) and 4000×2250 (16:9), while for video the following options are available: 4K 24/25/30 fps, 2.7K 24/25/30 fps and 1080p 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps. DJI notes that the Mini 2 supports up to 10 km of HD video transmission and has excellent anti-interference capabilities, giving you the ability to fly farther and see clearer.

Able to resist 29-38kph winds and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters, so your footage is stable even when flying along a windy coastline or high above an alpine forest, the DJI Mini 2 features a maximum battery life of 31 minutes, giving you more than enough time to compose the perfect shot or capture video. Just remember to pack extra batteries if you want to continue flying.

Designed to be simple to use, so you can focus your attention on the key reasons why you want a drone – capturing images – the DJI Mini 2 carefully optimizes user experience and intelligent features. Thanks to Smart Return to Home, automatic takeoff, and precise hovering, operation is more streamlined and safer than ever. DJI claims that “the possibilities are endless when the sky is your playground.”

The DJI Mini 2 is available now with a price starting at $449. The DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo may be your best option if you want to be ready for anything: it comes with 3 units of the Intelligent Flight Battery as well as 3 extra pairs of spare propellers and extra screws (18) for $599.