Descript, an all-in-one video and audio editing software, has new features, announced in an online event that follows the success of the company’s first-ever live-streamed product release in September.

Audio and video editing software Descript announces new features that make it easy for all creators to repurpose their content for promotion across multiple social media platforms.

Video makes social media posts six times more engaging, so tools that make it easy to use are always in need. That’s where Descript comes in. Descript is an all-in-one video and audio editing service providing simple and powerful collaborative tools for new media creators. Created to eliminate the tedious work that often stands between an idea and its expression, Descript allows creators to focus on developing their craft instead of their usage of tools. Key features include: Text-based video and audio edit, Overdub, Filler Word Removal, Collaboration, Publishing, Audiograms, Remote Recording, and Studio Sound.

The new product announcements will focus on tools for making fast, easy and engaging video clips creators can use to promote their podcasts and other content on social media, plus some long-awaited performance improvements and new ways to collaborate. Headlining this quarter’s release are Descript’s new social video features, which allow creators to create promotional clips from any existing audio or video content in Descript, alleviating the need to download separate software.

According to the company, the clips created in Descript can then be instantly shared in the appropriately sized formats on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and more. The new features give creators a new set of tools for social promotion in addition to Descript’s existing Audiogram feature.

Additional social video highlights:

Instantly transcribe audio or video to generate subtitles

Dynamically update text with the titles of episodes, sections, or speakers

Add waveform, progress bar, or text clip animations

Customize text, background, and color palettes to fit your brand

Descript Pro users can now upload their own fonts

“Creators need to promote their work — but making promotional assets is just one more burden on their time,” said Jay LeBeouf, head of business and corporate development at Descript. “Our new features in Descript will help them create shareable video quickly and easily. We started as an audio-editing app, but since we introduced video editing in October 2020, we’ve seen about half of our users take up video production. It’s a clear indicator that podcasters and other content creators no longer respect the line between video and audio production — and they deserve an app that can do it all, including making video to promote their audio content.”

Additional product releases and updates in this quarter’s live stream include:

Blazing fast publishing Export speeds 10x compared to before — and faster than any other video editing software, especially on longer videos Progressive screen recording uploads, so your video is ready pretty much as soon as you stop recording

Collaboration Custom branded drive and share pages Transfer project ownership to collaborators

Performance improvements Support for Apple’s Silicon (M1) chip on macOS Start, stop, and pause screen recordings from the dock



For more information regarding Descript or to sign up for a free trial, visit https://www.descript.com.