Will Descript’s new AI-Eye Contact kill the teleprompter? It’s currently in ßeta so I thought I’d test it. For those unaware, a teleprompter (or autocue) is a device that since the 1950s has had the main purpose to allow reading a script through a translucent glass directly to the lens. Now the AI Eye Contact from Descript is challenging that, at least for pre-recorded videos.

The above video intentionally disguises the latest dynamic studio microphone I’ll be reviewing soon, which has a built-in external shockmount.

Conclusions

Considering that this is still a ßeta, this is very interesting, although I would only use it during a monologue, and deactivate it for a spontaneous interview. So far on August 20, 2023, Descript is not a live service to my knowledge, so for now, it won’t kill the teleprompter for truly live content. To see my prior articles about Descript, click here. For more information from the developer, visit Descript.

