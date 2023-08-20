Post Production

AI-Eye Contact killed the teleprompter? Almost!

AI-Eye Contact killed the teleprompter? Almost! 3

Descript is now offering its AI-Eye Contact, in ßeta, so I thought I’d test it.

Profile Picture
Allan Tépper
August 20, 2023
Comment

AI-Eye Contact killed the teleprompter? Almost! 4

Will Descript’s new AI-Eye Contact kill the teleprompter? It’s currently in ßeta so I thought I’d test it. For those unaware, a teleprompter (or autocue) is a device that since the 1950s has had the main purpose to allow reading a script through a translucent glass directly to the lens. Now the AI Eye Contact from Descript is challenging that, at least for pre-recorded videos.

The above video intentionally disguises the latest dynamic studio microphone I’ll be reviewing soon, which has a built-in external shockmount.

Still image credit

The main still image is courtesy of Descript.

Conclusions

Considering that this is still a ßeta, this is very interesting, although I would only use it during a monologue, and deactivate it for a spontaneous interview. So far on August 20, 2023, Descript is not a live service to my knowledge, so for now, it won’t kill the teleprompter for truly live content. To see my prior articles about Descript, click here. For more information from the developer, visit Descript.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

En castellano:

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Descript is not paying for this article/review. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTurBeyondPodcastingCapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
ai Descript eye contact review Reviews Telepromter

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Memo Sauceda

Very interesting, but a little bit eerie, as there is no blinking and it looks a tad animated. Uncanny valley still there, but in a few years who knows! I can see it working for short periods of time though. Thanks for bringing this tool to our attention Allan.

0
Reply
Allan Tépper

You are welcome. It is still ßeta.

0
Reply

You Might Also Like