As a person who generates a substantial amount of content in Castilian (castellano) —and who has reviewed Descript in the past, I am delighted to share with you that Descript has finally become multilingual. Now, Descript (beta) can transcribe in 22 languages, including two I speak fluently: Castilian and English. For those unfamiliar, Castilian is the most widespread of all official Spanish languages, of which there are now either six or seven. I have covered the surrounding situation and related coverup in some of my books, online radio shows/podcasts in in a recent indie song I produced. Catalán is another official language in Spain and in Andorra too. My CapicúaFM derives it’s name from Catalán compound word: cap-i-cúa. I plan to test and review these new Descript capabilities. Ahead is the full list of languages and how to get access to the beta and even a free trial.

For those unfamiliar, Descript auto-transcribes audio via voice-to-text, lets us manually correct/edit the text and have the audio reflect the corresponding changes instantly. Descript can now edit videos too (not just audio) the same way.

The full language list includes:

Castilian (castellano, the most widespread of all official Spanish languages, worldwide. Castilian is the main language spoken throughout Latin America and the second language in the United States. This topic is also covered in some of my books including, The Castilian Conspiracy, La conspiración del castellano, my online radio shows/podcasts and bilingual indie song.)

Catalán (another official language in Spain and Andorra, also covered in my books and radio shows)

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Finnish

French

German

Hungarian

Italian (my third language, not as strong as the other two)

Lithuanian

Malay

Norwegian

Portuguese

Polish

Romanian

Slovak

Slovenian

Swedish

Turkish

To get access to the beta version to use the non-English languages, visit this link.

To get a free trial of Descript, visit here.

To be notified about my upcoming articles, be sure to subscribe to one of my lists below.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM , SpeakCastilian or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.