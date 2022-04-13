Podcasts

Crossing the 180 with Women N Media Executive Director and Film Historian Tema Staig

Crossing the 180 with Women N Media Executive Director and Film Historian Tema Staig

From film history to gender dynamics to that Slap

Ron Dawson
April 13, 2022
Today on Crossing the 180 Ron speaks with Tema Staig, founder and executive director of Women N Media, a film historian, production designer, and teacher. They discuss the history of film, the changing gender dynamics in Hollywood, and in the special post-credits bonus segment, they get into that now infamous Slap Heard ‘Round the World when Will Smith slapped the sh*t out of Chris Rock.

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.

This episode of the podcast is brought to you by Sony Ci Media Cloud. Learn more about Ci and book your free demo at sonymcs.com.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes.

