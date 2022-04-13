Today on Crossing the 180 Ron speaks with Tema Staig, founder and executive director of Women N Media, a film historian, production designer, and teacher. They discuss the history of film, the changing gender dynamics in Hollywood, and in the special post-credits bonus segment, they get into that now infamous Slap Heard ‘Round the World when Will Smith slapped the sh*t out of Chris Rock.

