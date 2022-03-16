From associate producer on VICE doc pilot to Dancing with the Stars

In all the years I’ve interviewed filmmakers, there’s one role I’ve yet to interview—a story producer! Well, this week I check that off the list. From her work on a pilot documentary series for VICE, to her work on reality TV shows like “Dancing with the Stars,” Marissa Messiano has a wide range of experiences. In this episode, you’ll learn exactly how a story producer works with the editor to bring a documentary or reality TV show to life. (And her “Sound of Music” story alone is worth the price of admission.)

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.

This episode of the Crossing the 180 podcast is brought to you by Sony Ci Media Cloud. Learn more about Ci and book your free demo at sonymcs.com.

Liking the podcast? Leave a review on your favorite platform! We greatly appreciate your feedback 🙂

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes!