Today you’re getting a special treat on this episode of Crossing the 180. I have on the show my long-time friend and colleague Kristen Souders. I first met Kristen in the mid naughts, when we were both wedding filmmakers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Kristen founded and ran a very successful studio called Bliss Video Productions. At the time, she had risen to prominence as a personal event filmmaker known for shooting celebrity weddings and events. As someone who has a keen eye on branding and succeeds at whatever she does, I’ve interviewed her a number of times over the years, and each one is filled with inspiring insights.

In today’s episode, she shares how her career progressed from high-end wedding filmmaker to the stars, to Senior Director for Creative Brand and Global Events at an international conglomerate like Hitachi Vantara.

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.