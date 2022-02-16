Podcasts

Crossing the 180 with Kristen Souders, Senior Director of Brand at Hitachi Vantara

From wedding filmmaker to the stars to heading brand and events at a international conglomerate

February 16, 2022
Today you’re getting a special treat on this episode of Crossing the 180. I have on the show my long-time friend and colleague Kristen Souders. I first met Kristen in the mid naughts, when we were both wedding filmmakers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Kristen founded and ran a very successful studio called Bliss Video Productions. At the time, she had risen to prominence as a personal event filmmaker known for shooting celebrity weddings and events. As someone who has a keen eye on branding and succeeds at whatever she does, I’ve interviewed her a number of times over the years, and each one is filled with inspiring insights.

In today’s episode, she shares how her career progressed from high-end wedding filmmaker to the stars, to Senior Director for Creative Brand and Global Events at an international conglomerate like Hitachi Vantara.

