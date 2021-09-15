As of this episode, we’re less than a week away from the Emmy’s. HBO’s critically acclaimed limited series Mare of Easttown has 16 nominations, including two for editing. One of the show’s editing nominees is today’s guest, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo.

Naomi is a passionate lover of film and has an impressive CV that includes editing work on productions like One Night in Miami, White House Down, and Grey’s Anatomy. Chances are you’ve read or heard one of the many interviews with her. But I’m confident in saying that you have not read or heard an interview with Naomi quite like this!

In addition to covering her journey as a professional editor, her work on the show, her thoughts on some of the show’s most riveting scenes, how she does what she does, etc., we also cover such engaging and provocative topics as:

Can you separate the sins of an artist from their art

The legacy of John Hughes films

The history of women in editing

Gender and racial representation in film and television

The origins of her unique middle name

This is the longest episode of Crossing the 180, and I promise you’ll enjoy every minute.

Connect with: