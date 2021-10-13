Today Ron speaks with writer/director Karen Cinorre. Karen is the artist behind the recently released psychological thriller and contemporary mythological retelling of the Siren story, “MAYDAY.” Ron has a great convo with Karen about how she got into filmmaking, bringing this indie film to life, her process, and the important themes of women empowerment. (Note that at 37:45 they get into full blow spoiler discussion).

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.

