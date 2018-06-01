After one year of tests, Core SWX announces that the cycle rating of its battery packs have all doubled, allowing for 2,000 cycles, and that is inclusive to battery packs purchased within the past year.

Core SWX is at Cine Gear Expo 2018 (booth 32), to show its advanced power solutions, compatible with leading professional and consumer cameras from a variety of manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED, Blackmagic Design and more.

The highlight during the event is on, the cycle ratings of Core SWX’s Nano98, Hypercore Slim 98 (HCS-98) and Hypercore 9 (HC9) Mini battery packs, which have all doubled, allowing for an impressive 2,000 cycles. Core claims it is the only battery manufacturer in today’s market delivering results of this scale.

Battery cells naturally age, which results in a gradual reduction in capacity over time. Core SWX’s proprietary battery management firmware assures the cells employed are always balanced and at an optimal state to withstand continuous operation for extended periods of time while maintaining service life. With an increased cycle rating, Core believes it is providing its customers with a greater return on investment.

“Every time we design a new battery or series, the cells are tested thoroughly for six months to a year, prior to release, to ensure exemplary quality and performance,” says Ross Kanarek, CEO, Core SWX. “After a year in the market, these pack series are delivering results to give us the confidence to increase this rating.”

Along with a high cycle rating, Core battery packs are some of the few available in the industry that keep cycle count for better inventory management and to better track the life cycle of the battery. Cycle count is calculated based on the use of all the battery’s power. By tracking this information, Core products allow production and rental companies, broadcast stations and owner/operators to more closely monitor the battery usage and ROI.

“The goal is to provide our client base with the best user experience and the highest return on investment, consistent with the finest packs in the industry. Core is proud to say that we are producing battery packs of such high quality,” says Kanarek. “Our customers are investing in products that have proven their worth.”