Identical to the standard 35mm-140mm Anamorphic/i zoom, the new lens included in the ‘Special Flair’ range offers more flare and other aberrations that are synonymous with the anamorphic look.

Announced as “your new go-to lenses for the new era of anamorphic filmmaking”, the Cooke 35-140mm i zoom with 4x zoom ratio and the extreme telephoto with the Cooke 45-450mm Anamorphic/i zoom with 10x zoom ratio represent two Cooke Optics solutions that offer true, front anamorphic zooms with the creative flexibility that cinematographers have waited years to have.

Now Cooke Optics adds a new member to its Anamorphic/i SF family, due to the demand of cinematographers around the world. The new Cooke 35-140mm Anamorphic/i SF picks the atributes that make the original lens popular and introduces a specially developed coating that adds even more flare, in addition to the oval bokeh and other aberrations that are synonymous with the anamorphic look. The Anamorphic/i SF is a true front anamorphic zoom with 2x squeeze, a cam-style focus mechanism, /i Technology to capture lens metadata, and, of course, the Cooke Look. Colour and depth of field are matched to the rest of the Anamorphic/i SF range.

Cooke Anamorphic Full Frame Plus 50mm

The Anamorphic/i SF range was used to shoot two of the biggest box office hits of October 2018, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros) and Venom (Sony).

Les Zellan, Chairman, Cooke Optics, said, “Cinematographers love the bokeh and the kicked-up flare that they get with the Anamorphic/i SF zoom lenses – this additional character, combined with the warmth of the Cooke Look, gives yet another option for storytelling. With many cinematographers asking us to add this ‘special flair’ to the family, we were happy to oblige.”

The Cooke Anamorphic/i SF 35mm-140mm zoom is now available to order. Its introduction reflects a growing interest in the anamorphic format. Aware of the interest cinematographers have for these products, Cooke Optics also presented at the recent IBC 2018 its 50mm focal length of the new Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus range, designed to meet the growing appetite for large format production, while applying the popular anamorphic characteristics including flare and oval bokeh.