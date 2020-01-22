The much wanted new Anamorphic/i Full Frame 85mm Macro from Cooke Optics is one of the highlights at the company’s booth at BSC Expo 2020, along with the Anamorphic/i SF 35mm-140mm zoom lens.

Cooke Optics set of anamorphic lenses is expanding with the introduction of the Anamorphic/i Full Frame 85mm Macro s. Both coatings of the Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus prime lenses, Standard and SF (Special Flair), will be on show. These represent the next logical step in the evolution of filmmaking, when using full frame sensors, producing true front anamorphics characteristics. With the SF’s producing an exaggerated lens flare effect if required by the cinematographer.

The set includes 32mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 135mm, 180mm and the now announced 85mm MACRO. All focal lengths feature a 1.8x squeeze and a T2.3 stop, except for the 85mm MACRO, which is T2.8. The Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus Standard and SF (Special Flair) prime lenses allow for large format production with anamorphic characteristics, including flare and oval bokeh.

Coverage circle covers a full 24 x 36 still size sensor with 1.8 squeeze. At 2x squeeze you would lose too many pixels, and at 1.6x you won’t get enough anamorphic character, says Cooke Optics, to explain the option for 1.8x, where “ you have that sweet spot with a great anamorphic feel and about 90% of the pixels at 2.4:1. Shoot at 2.7:1 and you have all the available frame and 100% of the pixels.”

Spherical options in the Full Frame field are covered by the S7/i Full Frame Plus Primes. These are designed to cover the emergent full frame cinema camera sensors up to at least the full sensor area of the RED Weapon 8K (46.31mm image circle). As with the Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus range, the S7/i lenses come equipped with /i Technology for frame-by-frame digital information capture.

The Anamorphic/i SF 35mm-140mm zoom

Also, on display will be the popular Anamorphic/i SF 35mm-140mm zoom lens and lenses from the Panchro/i Classic prime range. These offer the vintage look of the beloved Speed Panchros, but with the added benefits of modern housing, mounts and glass.

As well as the /i technology, all the lenses at BSC will, of course, feature the world-renowned Cooke Look. For those not familiar with The Cooke Look or looking for reference material, Cooke has curated a unique online motion gallery — #ShotOnCooke (shotoncooke.com) — showcasing the use of Cooke’s acclaimed lens ranges across a variety of production genres from around the world. #ShotOnCooke provides a visual insight into Cooke lens characteristics such as dimensionality, roll-off and edge fall-off by hosting a wide variety of examples that feature and illustrate each lens series, with technical details about each clip.

ShotOnCooke is the brainchild of Cooke’s Director of Sales – Europe, Carey Duffy, and has been designed as an insightful, educational resource presenting professional content created with Cooke lenses from around the world, championing great cinematography and highlighting interesting case studies. The website is not a simple collection of film trailers, it goes far beyond it, offering a unique perspective about the industry, by showing the lenses in the different context they are used. While it is a marketing tool for Cooke, it can also be an educational voyage for whoever visits it.

The Cooke Optics gallery: ShotOnCooke

As #ShotOnCooke is a curated website, cinematographers are invited to submit work that they feel best reflects the quality of their cinematography and the attributes of the lenses they chose. The Cooke team will then choose the most interesting examples to include on the website. Anyone interested in submitting content for consideration to #ShotOnCooke should email shotoncooke@cookeoptics.com.

Cooke lenses will also be able to be seen on a number of camera manufacturer and reseller stands at the show, which include Canon, Panasonic, Sony and Red. The BSC Expo 2020 takes place at Battersea Evolution, London, Friday 31st January to Saturday 1st February 2020. Cooke Optics will be presenting the very latest lenses in its line-up on Stand 548 at the event.

