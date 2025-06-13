The new FUJIFILM X-E5 rangefinder-style mirrorless digital camera combines the classic look and feel from the series with an updated design and the latest features X Series has to offer.

With an electronic viewfinder that displays key information at the bottom of the frame, like traditional film cameras, the FUJIFILM X-E5 delivers, Fujifilm says, the perfect balance between form and function.

After the GFX100RF, the first GFX series digital camera with a built-in lens, 28mm f/4, and a 102MP large-format image sensor, the X-half, capable of shooting at half the size of 35mm film, and the GFX ETERNA for filmmakers Fujifilm introduces the FUJIFILM X-E5 (X-E5) rangefinder-style mirrorless digital camera, a model that combines the classic look and feel that has made Fujifilm’s X-E series a sought-after tool among photographers, with an updated design and the latest features X Series has to offer.

For video, the X-E5 is capable of shooting in 6.2K/30P resolution. The X-E5 body supports in-camera recording to an SD card at 6.2K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit, as well as high-quality 4K/60p and 1080/240p. the camera features a tracking AF function during video recording, ensuring high-quality and smooth footage, thanks to an “impressive autofocus prediction algorithm”, according to the company, for reliable focusing even when recording continuously moving subjects.

Also, despite being similar in size to its predecessor, X-E5 is the first in the camera series that features a powerful five-axis IBIS mechanism offering up to 7.0 stops in the center and 6.0 stops at the periphery. This makes it an effortless, “daily carry,” that remains adaptable to the most challenging scenarios. In fact, FUJFILM suggests the X-E5 is designed to be an everyday carry camera, weighing approximately 445g (approximately 1lb.).

An OVF-like experience

“X-E5 is a masterstroke of elegant design, delivering the perfect balance between form and function,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “It blends our fifth-generation digital imaging technology with soulful touches of classic design, creating a camera that brings even seasoned users a new way to immerse themselves in our subculture of Film Simulations.”

When digital cameras appeared with their huge LCD panels, many believed viewfinders would vanish altogether, but we’ve not only seen electronic viewfinders become better… but also try to replicate the experience of traditional optical viewfinders. The X-E5 is a good example of that trend: inspired by retro film cameras, the new Classic Display mode on X-E5’s rangefinder-style electronic viewfinder (EVF), displays key information at the bottom of the frame.

There is more, though: the X-E5 also has a new Surround View function accessed through the Front Control Lever which displays a semi-transparent or outlined area outside the image. This provides an OVF-like experience, enabling you to see outside the EVF frame so you can easily monitor what’s about to come into frame. While looking through the viewfinder, users can easily switch between these options using the Control Lever on the front of the camera.

Film Simulation dial has a new design

The newly designed Film Simulation dial features a precision-cut indicator window that minimizes the gap between dial and body for an exact finish. The 20 Film Simulation modes offered by FUJIFILM X-E5, including REALA ACE, harness 90 years of Fujifilm color science. Additionally, you can individually set Film Simulation and image quality settings to the FS1-FS3 positions, allowing you to save your own FS recipes.

The camera features a digital teleconverter function that allows for 1.4x and 2.0x zoom options. This enables users to crop into the frame with a minimal loss of image quality, for additional creative versatility. The rear tilting monitor can be flipped upward and forward facing up to 180 degrees, which can accommodate a wide variety of compositions, from high to low angle, as well as selfies.

Equipped with the back-illuminated 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor with updated image processing algorithms that deliver high resolution while maintaining a high signal-to-noise ratio, the X-E5 also features an improved pixel structure allows light to be recorded more efficiently on the imaging sensor, unlocking ISO 125 as a native sensitivity, which was only available as an extended option on the previous model. Additionally, the electronic shutter can be set to a maximum shutter speed of 1/180,000 of a second to achieve highly precise exposure control.

Available in both black and silver

With AI-based subject-detection autofocus, developed using deep learning technology to detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones, the camera uses the latest AF predictive algorithm delivers high tracking performance for moving subjects and high precision AF in low-contrast lighting.

Refinement is central to every aspect of X-E5’s design; the viewfinder and diopter adjustment control fit flush with the body. By refining vertical and horizontal elements, the design preserves the essence of a traditional camera while exuding a sophisticated presence.

For the first time in the history of FUJIFILM X Series, the top-plate is machined from a single piece of aluminum. The distinct tapered design on the rear of the top plate enhances the metallic texture while improving the operability of the dials, ensuring a seamless and comfortable creative experience. By combining sharp, flat edges with carefully curved surfaces, the top-plate delivers a smooth metallic texture and a high sense of rigidity, offering a premium feel when holding the camera.

Available in both black and silver varieties, the FUJIFILM X-E5 mirrorless digital camera will be available late summer 2025 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,699.95 USD and $1,999.99 CAD. A kit will also be available featuring the newly announced FUJINON XF23mmF2.8 R WR lens, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,899.95 USD and $2,249.99 CAD.