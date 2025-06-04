The FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA, which the company plans to release in 2025, will feature a large format sensor, “GFX 102MP CMOS II HS”, which is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm sensor.

FUJIFILM continues to reveal specifications of its first filmmaking camera, and right before Cine Gear Expo opens the company unveiled 10 new specs of the upcoming filmmaking camera.

The “GFX ETERNA” was displayed, as ProVideo Coalition mentioned, as a reference exhibit at the comprehensive media event “InterBEE 2024”, held November 2024. Attendees of the event had a first glimpse of what FUJIFILM claims is a camera “set to revolutionize film production”, the GFX ETERNA”, currently in development.

Last April Fujifilm revealed a bit more about the camera, sharing five of its key specifications at NAB 2025. Here is a list of specifications:

No 1: Variable Electronic ND Filter Specifications

ND Density: ND0.6 – ND2.1

No. 2: Internal NP-W235 battery compatibility in addition to external power support

NP-W235 enables hot swapping of external batteries or transition to DC input

NP-W235 battery is automatically charged via external power source

No. 3 : Internal Memory Card Support

CF Express Type B and SD media

No. 4 : Compatibility with TASCAM XLR Microphone Adapter Handle Accessory

Support for expanded audio input compatibility

No. 5 : Supporting Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud

Utilize built-in network interfaces (WiFi or Ethernet) for internet connection to authenticate to a Frame.io project and upload files securely to central location for immediate accessibility

Now, right before Cine Gear Expo LA 2025 starts, the company reveals a bit more about the GFX ETERNA, with 10 new specs that the forthcoming filmmaking camera will feature. They are:

No.1 : Optical Lowpass Filter (OLPF) Specification

No.2 : Available Sensor Formats

No.3 : In-Camera Codecs

No.4 : Custom LUT Functionality

No.5 : Film Simulation Availability

No.6 : Development of Film Simulation 3D LUTs

No.7 : Custom Framing Guideline

No.8 : Remote Multi-Camera Control

No.9 : Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Support

No.10 : LCD Monitor & On-Board Menu Display Specifications

Leveraging Fujifilm’s expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of the “GFX series.” Aptly named “GFX ETERNA,” the camera aspires to become a driving force in shaping a new era of filmmaking and dedicate to contributing to the creation of timeless cinematic masterpieces.