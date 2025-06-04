FUJIFILM continues to reveal specifications of its first filmmaking camera, and right before Cine Gear Expo opens the company unveiled 10 new specs of the upcoming filmmaking camera.
The “GFX ETERNA” was displayed, as ProVideo Coalition mentioned, as a reference exhibit at the comprehensive media event “InterBEE 2024”, held November 2024. Attendees of the event had a first glimpse of what FUJIFILM claims is a camera “set to revolutionize film production”, the GFX ETERNA”, currently in development.
Last April Fujifilm revealed a bit more about the camera, sharing five of its key specifications at NAB 2025. Here is a list of specifications:
No 1: Variable Electronic ND Filter Specifications
- ND Density: ND0.6 – ND2.1
No. 2: Internal NP-W235 battery compatibility in addition to external power support
- NP-W235 enables hot swapping of external batteries or transition to DC input
- NP-W235 battery is automatically charged via external power source
No. 3 : Internal Memory Card Support
- CF Express Type B and SD media
No. 4 : Compatibility with TASCAM XLR Microphone Adapter Handle Accessory
- Support for expanded audio input compatibility
No. 5 : Supporting Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud
- Utilize built-in network interfaces (WiFi or Ethernet) for internet connection to authenticate to a Frame.io project and upload files securely to central location for immediate accessibility
Now, right before Cine Gear Expo LA 2025 starts, the company reveals a bit more about the GFX ETERNA, with 10 new specs that the forthcoming filmmaking camera will feature. They are:
No.1 : Optical Lowpass Filter (OLPF) Specification
No.2 : Available Sensor Formats
No.3 : In-Camera Codecs
No.4 : Custom LUT Functionality
No.5 : Film Simulation Availability
No.6 : Development of Film Simulation 3D LUTs
No.7 : Custom Framing Guideline
No.8 : Remote Multi-Camera Control
No.9 : Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Support
No.10 : LCD Monitor & On-Board Menu Display Specifications
Leveraging Fujifilm’s expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of the “GFX series.” Aptly named “GFX ETERNA,” the camera aspires to become a driving force in shaping a new era of filmmaking and dedicate to contributing to the creation of timeless cinematic masterpieces.
