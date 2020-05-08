Fujinon’s North American associates posted some simple and effective methods to keep your broadcast and cinema lenses free of germs and contamination

Fujinon’s North American associates posted some simple and effective methods to keep your broadcast and cinema lenses free of germs and contamination without damaging your delicate optics or the mechanical performance of their lenses recently on Facebook, however since so many people are no longer on that Social Platform, Fujinon agreed to allow ProVideo to republish the info here.

I will note, that while this document only references Fujinon’s products, the process and procedures outlined illustrate a viable working process across a wide range of lenses, cameras, and optical products we all use regardless of the manufacturer. These are the same procedures I utilize for cleaning my still cameras and lenses, microphones, and cine-style camera and lenses and accessories too. So, with permission we at ProVideo offer them to our readers as a sensible guideline for the safe and germ-free cleaning and decontamination of phones, tablets, wireless controllers, camera cart and computer surfaces, to make yourself and everyone around you safer and healthier when we all get back t0 working.

To most effectively clean your Fujinon broadcast and cinema lenses of germs and contamination without damaging the optics or mechanical performance, follow these instructions.

When cleaning a Fujinon broadcast or cinema lens there are two separate areas of concern:

All coated glass surfaces

All other surfaces including lens barrel/housing, servo handgrip, accessories.

When cleaning the Fujinon glass surfaces the following steps are recommended:

It is recommended rubber gloves are worn when cleaning the lens Blow/brush the surfaces clean of any debris. Dab a new/clean lens towel/tissue in 99.9% isopropyl alcohol and wipe the surface clean in a circular motion from center to edge of the optical element. Discard the cleaning tissue after every wipe. Ensure 99.9% isopropyl alcohol[1] is used to ensure fast evaporation and minimize the chance of streaking. (alternate lens cleaner option in link below) Kimwipe style dust free tissues are recommended. Never spray alcohol or any other liquid directly onto the lens elements Wash hands thoroughly when complete

If the glass surfaces of the lens need to be cleaned in the field, Fujifilm recommends the use of: https://nanomagic.com/product/ultra-clarity-1oz-spray-packs/

When cleaning the other surfaces of a Fujinon lens ie: barrel, handgrip or accessory product:

It is recommended rubber gloves are worn when cleaning the lens. Blow/brush the surfaces clean of any debris. Dilute a clean microfiber towel/rag in a 70% alcohol solution. Wipe all surfaces until they are thoroughly cleaned. Allow all surfaces to dry Never spray any liquid solution directly onto the lens for risk of droplets penetrating the barrel and contaminating internal surfaces. Denatured alcohol is NOT recommended for lens cleaning Used microfiber towels should be cleaned regularly Wash hands thoroughly when complete

Thank you for your support of Fujinon lens products. If you have any further questions or concerns please contact your nearest Fujifilm, Optical Devices Division sales or service representative at: www.fujinon.com

[1] Due to the high flammability ensure to handle 99.9% alcohol safely

{ Note: the use difference between using pure isopropyl alcohol and denatured alcohol, which contains both ethanol and methanol, and is more commonly used as a fuel or in hand sanitizer)