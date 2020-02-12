The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home may be different films but all have one thing in common: the use of Cinema 4D to create visual effects that make audiences go “wow”.

With many Maxon customers recognized in 2020 award season, the company, a leading technology developer of professional 3D modeling, animation and rendering solution, congratulates its Cinema 4D customers Territory Studio, Perception, Cantina Creative and KTM Productions for their outstanding visual effects in 2019. Their work on The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, received numerous awards and nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Visual Effects Society, British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Hollywood Foreign Press, and others.

“It is tremendously gratifying to see so many of the Maxon community achieving the highest industry accolades for their craft and commitment to the cinematic experience,” said David McGavran, CEO, Maxon. “Maxon congratulates everyone who relied on Cinema 4D to help them realize their creative vision.”

The list of nominations and awards is too long to publish here, so we invite readers to follow the links to the IMDb pages dedicated to each movie, to see the complete list. Here is a short note on the ways Maxon’s Cinema 4D tools were used in each different movie, a show of the versatility offered by the software.

The Lion King – KTM Productions

Rob Legato, President, KTM Productions, Inc., working on The Lion King in collaboration with VFX studio MPC, visualized his virtual studio using Cinema. “Cinema 4D’s ease of use empowered a hands-on, experimental approach to model, compose, and light The Lion King that creatively took the film to a new level of photorealism,” Legato says.

Spider-Man: Far From Home – Perception

New York City-based Perception has deployed Cinema 4D to conceptualize, design and animate various futuristic technologies in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. “When we design holographic future-tech for a film like Spider-Man: Far From Home, our team utilizes Cinema 4D from the very earliest ‘sketches’, to the finished shots,” says John LePore, Chief Creative Director.

Avengers: Endgame – Territory Studio

The Territory Studio creative team in San Francisco created more than 40 screen graphic visualizations that appear throughout the mega-hit film, Avengers: Endgame. “Cinema 4D is essential to our workflow allowing us to ‘play’ with formulas and simulations in 3D space,” says Marti Romances, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Territory Studio, San Francisco.

Cantina Creative

Cantina Creative, based in Los Angeles, has used Cinema 4D to meet the 3D technical complexities on several MCU features. “Cinema 4D was invaluable in allowing us to efficiently embody many of the trickier storyline elements for Avengers: Endgame from the particle system within Tony Stark’s bleeding-edge suit to the invention of time travel,” says Stephen Lawes, Creative Director, Cantina Creative.

