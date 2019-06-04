Production

Cine Gear: Panavision DXL-M. Smaller and Lighter 8K Camera

Taking a RED DSMC and making a smaller DXL 8K camera.

Profile Picture Brian Hallett June 04, 2019

Smaller. Lighter. The Panavision DXL-M is designed to work with RED DSMC2 cameras. The DXL-M combines the quality and performance of the 8K DXL into a smaller size and weight while making use of either the RED MONSTRO, GEMINI, and HELIUM sensors.

The Panavision DXL-M has many of the features found in the Panavision Millennium DXL-2 like the 600-nit Primo HDR Viewfinder, DXL Menu System and LiColor2. The DXL-M offers 2×2 SDI outputs capable of sending two independent monitoring paths across 4x HD-SDI outputs. Other bonus accessories and a battery elevator and control over an android phone.

Panavision DXL-M

“At Panavision, our vision is to support filmmakers with solutions that expand creativity and efficiency,” says Kim Snyder, president and CEO of Panavision. “We’re always focused on adapting the tremendous power of technology to the needs of the visual artist. We’re proud and excited to demonstrate our latest advancements.”

Panavision DXL-M

Staying mobile and lightweight looks to be the goal of the Panavision DXL-M. In many ways, the DXL-M is to the Millennium DXL-2 as the Arri Alexa Mini LF is to the Arri Alexa LF. Both companies offering a solution to camera operators who want to be more mobile. Similarities between the Panavision DXL-M and Millennium DXL-2 means shooters can jump from one camera to the other without hesitation to remember where a feature is on either camera.

Panavision DXL-M


Brian Hallett
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

