Like NAB, IBC, the Cine Gear LA expo has also been cancelled as was announced on the Cine Gear website. The Fall Atlanta-based Cine Gear expo, despite listing an October 2021 date, is still listed as TBD.

Here is the full announcement:

Dear Friends,

In an effort to protect exhibitors, sponsors, partners, staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19 we have decided to cancel the 2020 LA CineGear Expo. We are disappointed that this year we will not be able to deliver the Cine Gear Expo experience which our exhibitors and attendees look forward to.

Since March, when we last reached out to you, we have been carefully monitoring city and state mandates, and guidance from public health officials, in hopes of rescheduling. However the climate of uncertainty persists so we now look ahead to 2021.

In the coming weeks we will reach out to you with respect to monies paid. Thank you for your patience as we work our way through this process.

We are forever grateful for your participation in the Cine Gear community and look forward to the day we can come back strong and safely see each other again.

Sincerely,

Juliane Grosso, Karl Kresser,

& the Cine Gear Team