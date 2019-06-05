Cine Gear 2019: The Angenieux Optimo Prime Lenses

Drawing on over 80-years of Angenieux cinematic excellence the Optimo Primes are a very much long-awaited step forward in the world of cinematic professional options. That signature Angenieux look in a complete prime lens set is what many Angeniux zoom lens shooters have been wanting. These Optimo Primes were first unveiled at the 2019 Cannes Film Festiva.

According to Bandpro, these lenses were designed to give today’s cinematic artists the freedom to work on the largest possible canvas, Optimo Primes provide full frame 46.5mm image circle coverage with a consistently fast 1.8 T-stop. All focal lengths provide maximum flexibility with fully interchangeable mounts including LPL, XPL, PL, Canon EF, Nikon F and Panavision XL. Engineered as smart lenses, Optimo Primes will support both Cooke/I and Arri LDS; and feature common gear size and position across the entire 12-lens set.

Something else to consider, these lenses are very modular and adaptable. When we stopped by the Angenieux booth we learned these lenses not only had fully interchangeable lens mounts but also to change aperture blades to give more bokeh options to users. Other options include a flat magnetic filter on the back of the lens for rear filtration. Focal lengths for Optimo Primes include 21mm, 28mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm and 135mm for the initial 6-lens production run scheduled for delivery Fall 2020. The complete 12-lens set will include 18mm, 32mm, and 100mm lenses delivering Winter 2020; and 24mm, 60mm and 200mmcompleting the set in Spring 2021.

The lenses will range in price from around $23,000 USD- $31,000 USD each depending o the focal length. The total cost to own the entire Angenieux Optimo Prime lens range? ~$304,000, however, Angenieux has a history of delivering excellence in lenses. This price is right where these highly adaptable lenses belong. Rental houses will make a return on their investment for years.

Sales and distribution of the new Optimo Prime lenses will be handled in the Americas by Band Pro, in Europe and Africa by Angenieux, and in Asia by Jebsen CineCast. Preorders in the Americas are available now on a first come, first served basis at 1-888-BAND-PRO or by emailing sales@bandpro.com.

Angenieux Optimo Primes focal lengths:

18mm

21mm

24mm

28mm

32mm

40mm

50mm

60mm

75mm

100mm

135mm

200mm

