Panavision showed off several lens sets giving Expo attendees the unique opportunity to preview upcoming, innovative glass options:

Primo X is the first cinema lens specially designed for use on drones and gimbals. They are fully sealed, weatherproof, and counterbalanced to be aerodynamic, and able to easily maintain a proper center of gravity. Primo X lenses come in two primes – 14mm (T3.1) and 24mm (T1.6) – and one 24-70mm zoom (T2.8). Available in 2019. H Series is a traditionally designed spherical lens set with a glamorous, rounded, soft roll-off, giving a pleasing tonal quality to the skin. Created with true vintage glass and coating, these lenses offer slightly elevated blacks for softer contrast. High speeds separate subject and background with a smooth edge transition, allowing subject to appear naturally placed within the depth of the image. Available now.

PanaSpeed is a large-format update of the classic Primo look. At T1.4, PanaSpeed will be the fastest large-format lens option available on the market. Available in Q3 2018. Ultra Vista is a series of large-format anamorphic optics. Using a custom 1.6x squeeze, Ultra Vista covers the full height of the 8K sensor in the DXL and presents an ultra-widescreen 2.76:1 aspect ratio along with a classic elliptical bokeh and Panavision horizontal flare. Available in 2019.

Panavision’s Millennium DXL2

The DXL camera is one of the highlights of Panavisions’ booth during Cine Gear Expo.

Panavision, Light Iron and LEE Filters will be present at booth S408 on Stage 3, at Cine Gear Expo 2019, to display an array of integrated technologies and systems, ranging from lenses, cameras and filters, to state-of-the-art production and post production workflows – that illustrate Panavision’s commitment to providing the most versatile and powerful storytelling tools.

The Panavision’s Millennium DXL2 will, again, be a highlight of the show, but the DXL-M camera system will also be showcased at the Panavision booth, demonstrating the value of this expanding ecosystem. With new industry developments, the DXL2’s 6G 4K SDI outputs, which allow direct connection to a Teradek Bolt 4K with a single SDI cable, can now be fully utilized. The latest enhancements to the DXL2 also include: an integrated C-Motion F.I.Z. module allowing the use of Arri WCU4 wireless lens control handsets with full lens mapping support; a proxy workflow that allows easy creation of traditional dailies while archiving 8K files for DI and VFX; a wireless audio module adding expanded audio capabilities; and DXL Control for iPhone and Android.

A camera for any shooting scenario

The DXL-M, which marries the modularity and connectivity of the DXL with the smaller size and weight of RED’s DSMC2 cameras, is now available to filmmakers. In addition to the Primo HDR viewfinder, DXL menu system and LiColor2, the DXL-M now offers 2×2 SDI outputs delivering two independent monitoring paths across 4x HD-SDI outputs. Along with added accessories, battery elevator and control upgrades, these advancements add to the efficiency and flexibility of the kit. The result is a fully-equipped camera that is conveniently adaptable to any shooting scenario, including drone, remote head shots and situations where space is at a premium.

“At Panavision, our vision is to support filmmakers with solutions that expand creativity and efficiency,” says Kim Snyder, president and CEO of Panavision. “We’re always focused on adapting the tremendous power of technology to the needs of the visual artist. We’re proud and excited to demonstrate our latest advancements.”

The new LINK HDR system

Among the breakthroughs on display are Panavision and Light Iron’s new LINK HDR system. Creatives are producing for HDR-capable distribution platforms more than ever before as consumers seek premium viewing experiences. LINK HDR was developed to address the challenge of viewing HDR (high dynamic range) images throughout the production and post production process. Offering HDR and SDR viewing options in tandem, LINK HDR provides cinematographers, directors, editors and creative talent throughout the imaging chain the ability to view their image at the same quality delivered to consumers.

