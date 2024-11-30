Here we are for more gift ideas, this time with some help from #postchat friends on social media

My annual Christmas Gift Ideas for the Editor column has been running for 14 years now: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. It’s hard to believe we are here again! After doing this for a few years, I realized that it’s easy just to put the same kind of ideas into a Christmas Gift list, year after year after year. And that’s what a lot of similar annual gift lists do. There’s always some of that (an M4 Mac mini would make a great Christmas Gift for any editor) but it’s best to find something unique. I asked a few friends for help this year as we are all navigating a post-Twitter #postchat world so those are included below.

Coffee or tea cup warmer

This one has been on the list before but a suggestion from Twitter is worth mentioning again.

I keep a warming plate in both my edit suites but I plug it into the wall and not a USB port. There’s nothing worse that cold coffee or cold tea. There is no shortage of these things on Amazon for many different prices.

Now if you really want to get fancy, ask for an Ember mug as that has the warmer built in. These things aren’t cheap at $150 depending on what you get but I know several folks who swear by them. Ember isn’t the only one out there as far as self-warming mugs go but it’s the most common.

Novelty coasters

I’m sure you have cups or glasses to set around in your editing suite. Then you need some novelty coasters!

I couldn’t find a color bars coasters but I did find some floppy disk coasters so if Star Trek isn’t your thing then those might fit the bill.

Desktop mini vacuum

Since we can’t embed Threads posts that I can see, I’ll screen grab this one for a desktop mini vac! This is a great idea as I’m sure most of us spill the occasional crumb onto the keyboard and surrounding areas.

This particular one is less than $20 (and was under $10 during Amazon Black Friday Deals). This is the kind of thing you might not ever buy yourself but makes a great stocking stuffer so put that on your list!

Under desk treadmill

I don’t know exactly how I feel about this one as it seems an under desk treadmill might be old pretty quickly. But hey, some people love them!

The one pictured above is under $300.

SUPERDANNY LED desk lamp

A nice LED desk lamp isn’t a bad thing. And from knowing Juan for quite a few years, he’s usually good about picking his gear.

I just got it, so can’t vouche for it yet, but so far it’s pretty good. The good bit is that it saves its last setting even if it loses power, so I can put it on a smart switch. a.co/d/jas43R9 [image or embed] — j-salvo.bsky.social (@j-salvo.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 2:45 PM

Price is right too.

Retro Tribute Camera

This is a great find, a retro film camera that is “compatible with Lego Dsiney 100” … gotta love the cheap, misspelled Lego ripoffs as they can be cheap and plentiful and cool!

Magnetic Levitating Floating Wireless LED Light Bulb Desk Lamp

Continuing with the funky, desk accessories. This one will cause some conversation.

Media Offline Mug

The Media Offline mug is a classic. In fact, any Media Offline materials are instant Christmas Gift Ideas for Editors classics!

Color bars wind breakers

No Christmas Gift Ideas for Editors would be complete without some color bar test pattern gifts. This “TV Color Bar Windbreaker Jacket, Water Repellent” is just that and is under $30. Hurry, supplies look to be limited.

If you want to up the game a bit, Etsy also has a color bars bomber jacket but it’s more expensive at $75.

Some clever inside baseball IYKYK t-shirts

I love this line of editing, post and workflow t-shirts designed by workflow guru Issac Terronez. These designs go way beyond the usual media offline or test pattern designs as they will only have true meaning to those are deep in the know when it comes to a number of editing and post topics. In fact, you might have to explain them which might be part of the fun.

The Final Cut Pro ones are particularly hilarious to those FCP folks who know. Order one today!