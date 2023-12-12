A third time makes it a tradition – 2 years after the previous list (and 5 after the first). It’s that wonderful time of the year again – and here are 12 last-minute gift ideas for the colorists and color lovers in your lives.

As usual, I tried not to repeat gift ideas – at least as much as I could.

1. The absolutely fabulous – TinyTV – the world’s smallest functioning color TV – complete with a cute little RC. This first one is “gift-perfection”. I came across it on a Kickstarter campaign and couldn’t resist not backing it up. It can store videos in it’s 9 channels – as well as stream from a connected computer. It now lives in my workstation – and I’m sure it will be a source of endless fun during long grading sessions in coming months.

https://tinycircuits.com/pages/tinytv2

2. I’d bet that most colorists and color lovers know the story of VantaBlack – the world’s blackest black paint, which absorbs 99.99% of light and makes everything look like a dimensionless void. First introduced in 2014 – it shocked the world with its capacity to make everything flat – and shocked the world again 2 years later when the manufacturer granted British artist Anish Kapur the exclusive right to use it in his work – fast forward a few years later – British artist Stuart Semple and a joint effort of artists all over the world develop BLACK 3.0 & 4.0 – as black as VantaBlack, much simpler and cheaper to use, and available for EVERYONE – except, Anish Kapoor (lol) – really, you have to acknowledge that you’re not him to order it, or even to accept the site’s cookies – funny.



From technical applications of light absorbance – to artistic touches to the studio – I can’t think of not wanting to play with this product.

This is from the BLACK 4.0 page “BLACK 4 DOES THIS…

Absorbs all the light in the universe as well as other universes

Works on all surfaces

Thins with water

Archival

No cooking, Vacuum chambers or massive ego needed

Brush or airbrush

High-quality pigments means a little travels light-years

The matte-est, flattest black you’ll ever see

The rest of the website is awesome too and has a ton of other cool gift ideas – I’d consider WHITE 2.0, PINKIE – THE BARBIEST PINK or that beautiful TIFF blue… but there are many other ideas there.

https://culturehustle.com/products/black-3-0-the-worlds-blackest-black-acrylic-paint-150ml

https://culturehustle.com/products/black-4-0

3. Of the many bridges between childhood and adulthood – Lego bricks must be amongst the most loved everywhere – and in recent years, Lego has come up with wonderful sets for adults to make the bridge even stronger. This specific set probably wasn’t intended for video colorists 😉 – but it is spot on, and a very cool studio/grading suite decoration piece – that both reflects on your inner child – as well as your love of colors – all bound by the iconic eternal geek-brick – (I can hardly describe the look and reaction of my 5 years old kid when he saw me pick this up in the Lego store as a gift for myself – but it was priceless). Also adding a link to Lego’s Walt Disney Tribute Camera – Which is another very cool gift idea – expanding from color correction to the love of cinema and film.

https://www.lego.com/en-il/product/everyone-is-awesome-40516

https://www.lego.com/en-il/product/walt-disney-tribute-camera-43230

4. Remember that 4-color ball point pen of the good ol’ days? What if it was re-envisioned to be the best coloring pen ever? – Meet The CMYK Pen – and prepare to fall in love. The very cool British Design company – SUCK.UK are a treasure of fun, inexpensive and well-thought-of gifts – and this must be one of their coolest – the tagline is “Sketch in full colour,” – and for less than 12$, this pen does just that – combining color theory with fun. Like every colorist should know – Any color can be created by combining the 4 colours; Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and black. The CMYK process is used in printing to build up full-colour images, and now you can use that same process to create full-colour art with this ballpoint pen. And just that makes it a must-have for any color lover I can think of. The product page is very detailed and explanatory – this can also be ordered in bulk and branded as Studio Swag for your favorite customers… should I say more?

https://www.suck.uk.com/products/cmyk-pen/

5. This is an original enough gift to stand on its own – even if it is from the same store like the previous – and if you liked the CMYK pen, you’ll love the CMYK Sticky Notes. They are semi-transparent to allow all the color mixing fun your fridge or studio memo-board can have, and at 7.50$ – they are an unbeatable last-minute stocking-stuffer

https://www.suck.uk.com/products/transparent-sticky-notes-cmyk/#more\

6. From very affordable – to mildly expensive, but wow, what a product this is – it feels like a device straight out of a StarTrek episode and definitely promises a lot. – this is the Colorpik Digital Ink pen – in a nutshell, it’s a pen device, that has a built-in color sensor, and inkjet printer – allowing you to scan any color – then paint/draw it on different surfaces using an assortment of different tips – the manufacturer claims 16 million colors, bright, resistant and applicable to many materials and surfaces – I can’t think of seeing anything like it in the past – And I deeply want one. It’s fair to add that this is still in development and though it was reviewed by trusted sources – is scheduled to ship around April 2024 – and like every crowdfunding project, there are risks. However, the Indigogo price is still 47% discounted – making it expensive but affordable at 159$ – it will cost 299$ once the campaign ends.

Website – https://colorpik.ai/

Indigogo – https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/colorpik-pen-copy-and-draw-with-16-million-colors#/

7. I had one of these on the 2018 list – but this one is an upgrade – not 1000 pieces, 5000!

A giant, challenging 5000-piece jigsaw color gradient puzzle – this is a quote from the designer: “This one is for all those who wrote and said that 1000 COLOURS wasn’t a challenge. Multiplying the number of pieces by a magnitude of five makes the difference in hue between neighbouring tiles barely perceptible.”– Clemens Habicht

It’s big, and manufactured in Germany, so a top-notch product.

https://www.playgroup.design/#5000-colours

8. Books make you smarter – and color-related books are always a fun, sensitive and fitting gift for color lovers; they also make a great addition to any studio, whether as a coffee table book or on your shelf of knowledge – as books don’t just make you smarter… they even make you look smarter 😉

This one is wonderful (Hardcover Edition) and will definitely be appreciated – The Secret Lives of Colors by Kassia St. Clair.

I also recommend – A Biography of the Pixel by Alvy Ray Smith (Pixar CoFounder) – which isn’t just a great read – but a must-have for video professionals and especially colorists.

9. Not many things say “Color” like Pantone does – and even if not directly related to our video-based craft – one just can’t resist the cool, intellectual and stylish vibe of the Pantone look.

The guys at Pantone know it and make wonderful and very fairly priced swag – from umbrellas and flasks – to the all-time favorite “Pantone color of the year mug” – this is the kind of gift that will attract the right kind of attention.

10. I think Sir Issac Neuton would definitely love this one – so simple and so pretty, these stickers interact with light from your windows to show beautiful spectral rainbows in your interiors.

You can get them at Etsy or here: https://www.organismt.com/products/adsorption-rainbow-glass-window-stickers

Bonus #1

11. Like a color picker in your pocket – I had one of these in the first list – back in 2018, mini Colorimeters were something rather new and exciting – 5 years later, there are many of them, in varying price points and functionality, from relatively inexpensive RGB Scanners – to full-blown (and more expensive) Spectrometers. Why would a colorist want a physical color picker in their pocket connected to their phone? I can’t think of an answer to that 🙂 – I chose 2 well-reviewed models at very attractive price points. The new Nix Mini 3 Color Sensor Colorimeter (evolved from the model on the original list) and the COLOR MUSE 2 Colorimeter – both under 100$ and packed with useful features.

https://a.co/d/98TPm96

https://a.co/d/fLQGLRE

Bonus #2

12. The Colorist Gemstone – Also part of the original list was opal stones and their beautiful quality to show millions of colors in their intricate interiors – on a ring, a pendant or even just as a display item – this still has to be one of the nicest and most personal ways to say “I love you” to a colorist friend or loved one – and since the Opal Auctions Website is having a Christmas sale – it’s a great opportunity to find something really special. This is a search for up to 100$ opal jewelry on the website, but of course – you can look for much much more.

https://www.opalauctions.com/