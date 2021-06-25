Building the community’s most requested feature into a production workflow, Chaos launches V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D, update 1, with new support for node-based material editing.

Achieve true photorealism without sacrificing any creative choices, that’s the promise that comes from Chaos as the company announces that its production renderer adds Support for C4D’s node editor

You can’t go wrong with giving the people what they want and that’s what Chaos did! V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D, update 1 packs support for node-based material editing (a highly requested feature) with additional surprises like V-Ray Fur and V-Ray Clipper. Now, artists can view and manage their entire V-Ray shading network within C4D, with more options and an even easier path to photorealism, without sacrificing any creative choices they’ve made along the way.

“We always strive to have V-Ray integrated as seamlessly as possible, so it always feels like an extension of an artist’s favorite app,” says Phillip Miller, vice president of product management at Chaos. “Now, users can view and manage their entire V-Ray shading network within Cinema 4D, using the Material Node Editor throughout the entire creation process – from first ideas to finishing touches.”

The V-Ray Material has also been updated, making it easier to create translucent materials in just a few clicks. With built-in volumetric subsurface scattering, this can be immediately applied to skin, plastic, wax and more with brilliant results.

Beyond rendering

Like all V-Ray integrations, V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D, update 1 is geared to help artists do more in one place, including relight and composite from a single render.

In the latest update, artists can start rendering multiple dome lights at the same time. Direct support in Light Mix makes it easier than ever to mix light sources and relight a scene – even after it’s already been rendered.

If pixel-perfect adjustments are required, artists can use any of V-Ray’s masking render elements directly in the V-Ray Frame Buffer’s Compositor, including Cryptomatte, MultiMatte and Object, Render and Material IDs, to fine tune an image without re-rendering or turning to another app.

Additional V-Ray Features include:

Progressive Caustics – Rendering reflected lighting from surfaces like glass and water is now far easier to achieve.

V-Ray Fur – Users can render hair and fur faster than ever before. From grass and fabrics to carpets, hair and more, artists can work quickly using the same procedural tool employed on major productions.

V-Ray Clipper – Create quick cutaways and section renders for any scene or object.

V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D, update 1 is available now for Windows 8.1 and 10, Mac OS 10.14 and up, and is compatible with Cinema 4D versions R20-S24. Licensing is available at $470 (annually) and $80 (monthly). V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D is also included in V-Ray Collection, an annual plan that gives users full access to 15 Chaos products and services for $699/year. For more information on V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D’s full feature set, visit the product page.

Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe.

In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.