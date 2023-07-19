Developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists and creators of all types, Maxon has a new update ready for its Maxon One subscription offering.

Maxon announced significant updates to several products included in the company’s Maxon One subscription offering: Redshift, Forge and Trapcode.

New features and performance enhancements added to Maxon One boost the creative freedom of its users. One example: Redshift now allows for easier randomization thanks to the new Jitter Node, introduces a new MatCap Shader Node for creating stylized materials, makes better use of multiple CPU cores and adds support for Maya 2024 on Mac systems.

Here are some more details about the update to Maxon One, a shared by Maxon:

Trapcode power users benefit from substantially expanded creative possibilities thanks to new child inheritance options that allow the type, size and opacity values of child particles to be driven by the attributes of their parent particle. Three new gradient interpolation models enable motion graphics artists to explore different styles and leave a lasting impact on their audience. Additionally, a new Bounce Ground Plane makes it easier than ever for VFX and motion graphics artists to set up an infinite bounce surface with height and rotation controls.

The latest update to Forger introduces a well-rounded set of new tools for modeling circular details, drawing pipe-like sweeps or turning profiles using a lathe and adds a complete lighting toolset that now includes Area and IES lights. And the latest Capsules drop continues to add value for subscribers of Maxon One and Cinema 4D, with a selection of realistic Redshift glass materials and another pack of high-quality Laubwerk plant assets.

Maxon says that users are encouraged to update immediately through the Maxon App.