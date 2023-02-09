Maxon, the developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists and creators of all types, announced the February updates to its Maxon One.

Two new node-based spline effects and highly detailed Redshift-enabled materials highlight Maxon’s monthly release.

Following on from Maxon’s January huge product updates that saw upgrades to Forger and Red Giant Trapcode, as well as the integration of Redshift in Zbrush, the February update is now available. It includes new Capsules for Maxon One as well as an update to Redshift, Maxon’s fully CPU/GPU-accelerated, biased 3D renderer.

This month’s additions to Capsules, Maxon’s collection of intelligent assets, materials, models and presets, features two functional node-based modifiers Dash Spline and Trim Spline created in partnership with Rocket Lasso. Dash Spline allows artists to create all manner of stylized and broken line effects, including length of dash and gap sizes, variable dashes along a line, with auto or custom animation. Trim Spline lets artists easily animate segments of a spline for all types of variable and grow-on effects. These splines can be quickly rendered with Redshift’s curve rendering for a variety of FUI and graphic effects.

Maxon has also added a collection of 21 highly detailed Redshift-enabled fabric materials that are the perfect complement to Cinema 4D’s Cloth simulation system. This tactile collection captures the true texture, look and feel of curtains, cottons, silks and woven fabrics. All materials were created in partnership with design studio Fuchs & Vogel, and are available for Maxon One subscribers, with a selection available to all Cinema 4D subscribers.

New features in Cinema 4D

Here is some more information shared by Maxon:

The latest version of Redshift (3.5.13), now includes Tile and Brick Shaders and Intel Denoiser for all DCCs, and introduces a new Pavement Shader in Cinema 4D.

Tile and Brick Shaders: Define weaves, mosaics and tile patterns using many different shapes. With full control over the brick size, offset and displacement, artists can lay bricks faster than any stone mason – the powerful Tile and Brick Shaders offer amazing procedural options for architectural surfaces.

Intel Denoiser: With Intel’s Open Image Denoiser artists can eliminate fireflies and smooth out samples on any system. Intel’s Denoiser uses powerful AI to clean up renders, slashing render times. Use OIDN with any Redshift-compatible devices, but because it’s CPU and device-agnostic it’s an especially great partner to Redshift CPU. Intel Open Image Denoiser furthermore now supports Maya, 3DS Max, Houdini, Katana, Hydra and Blender.

Pavement Shader: With Redshift’s Pavement Shader, artists can generate a desert-like cracked pavement, flagstone mosaic patterns and more. Artists can randomize the color of each stone with a gradient, and adjust the size, color and crookedness of gaps. To round things up, apply a smudge dirt effect over the whole shader. Please note that this shader is initially only available in Cinema 4D, but it will come to other DCCs soon.

All updates are immediately available to subscribers via Maxon App and the Maxon website.