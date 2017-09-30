You may have read my recent coverage about Canon’s new XF405/XF400/GX10 and Sony’s new PXW-Z90, HXR-NX80 and FDR-AX700 cameras, all of which shoot and record both 4K UHD or HD at 1080p or 720p. With my original coverage, I included a detailed comparison chart, where certain details were listed as TBA, while I got answers from each manufacturer regarding unpublished or unclear information. Ahead you will see Canon’s responses and an updated comparison chart.

Updated comparison chart

Canon confirms —no worldcam— in these models

Canon has confirmed no worldcam options have yet been announced. As a result, if you need 25p or 50p (or even 50i), you’ll need to purchase the 50Hz version of the particular camcorder, and you won’t get any 23.976, 29.97 or 59.94 rates.

On the other hand, if you want 23.976, 29.97 or 59.94 rates, you’ll need to purchase the 59.94Hz (aka “60Hz”) version, and you won’t get any 25 or 50 rates.

For now at least, these Canon camcorders are segregated. I’ll publish another article if this every changes.

These new Canon camcorders are confirmed to be“outgoing”, not “shy” in 1080p

In this recent article (illustrated above), I documented the difference between a camera’s 1080p live output being either “shy” or “outgoing”. Prior models from both Canon and Sony have unfortunately been “shy” (at least at certain framerates), which has required extra work (evasive maneuvers) outside of the camera, as detailed in that article.

Canon has absolutely confirmed that with these new cameras, the HDMI and SDI outputs (SDI only in the XF405) now deliver the same native progressive HD framerate as set for shooting: no more forced PsF or telecine version, and no more forced 2x framerate in the live output. This is great for both those who want to record to an external recorder, and those who want to use in 1080p (progressive) with a video mixer (“switcher”) at the chosen native framerate.

Canon has confirmed the 720p framerates in the 59.94Hz versions

Canon has confirmed that the 720p spatial resolution can offer 29.97p or 59.94p, and that the same framerate will be delivered live from the HDMI or SDI output (SDI is only with the XF405). This is in the 59.94Hz model versions. With the 50Hz versions, they will be 720p at 25p or 50p.

Some prior Canon models were more limited in their framerates for 720p, so this is very good.

Canon has confirmed the 5GHz WiFi bands for the XF405 and XF400

Canon says that the XF405 and XF400 both offer 5.3GHz and 5.8GHz WiFi bands. That is great news. There was no response yet about the GX10, so I asked again about that model.

Responses still pending from Sony

Several answers are still pending from Sony. I’ll be writing about that as soon as possible. Get on my email list to be sure you here the latest articles, books and other news.

Links

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).



Listen to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com or subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Radio Public or Stitcher.

Save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephony and data

Click here to save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephone and data service which I have covered in these articles.

Learn to speak Castilian, the most widely used Spanish language

SpeakCastilian.com

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

Was This Post Helpful: