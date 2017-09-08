Is your HD camera “shy” in 1080p mode? When you want to use your HD camera in a studio or other multicamera shoot with a video mixer (“switcher”), even though you set the camera to 1080p mode at your desired framerate, a “shy” camera delivers a disguised progressive signal that appears to be 1080i (interlaced). Depending upon your chosen framerate and camera model, that disguised signal could be either PsF or telecine. Both are undesired when you want a true progressive 1080p result with a capable switcher. This article explains how to resolve this and retain your pristine 1080p progressive signal. In essence, your “shy” camera will become “outgoing”!

In this article

Why this matters for your final quality

Clarification of “shy” 1080HD progressive cameras, versus “outgoing”

A summary of the NewTek Connect Spark devices

PROCEDURE 1: Pure 1080p workflow when you have a TriCaster and an “outgoing” 1080p camera

PROCEDURE 2: Pure 1080p workflow when you have a 3rd-party NDI switcher and an “outgoing” 1080p camera

PROCEDURE 3: Ideal 1080p workflow when you have a NDI-capable TriCaster and a “shy” 1080p camera

PROCEDURE 4: Ideal 1080p workflow when you have a 3rd-party NDI switcher and a “shy” 1080p camera

Átomos Connect options to eliminate “shyness” in your camera

How to determine whether your 1080p cameras are “outgoing” or “shy”

Click here to read the full article free on the NewTek website. Although this article was sponsored by NewTek and focuses on NewTek’s products, this article also applies where “shy” cameras are used with non-TriCaster and even non-NDI environments.

Graphic credit

The main image demonstrating “shy” versus “outgoing” cameras is courtesy of NewTek’s design department.

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).



Listen to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com or subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Radio Public or Stitcher.

Save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephony and data

Click here to save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephone and data service which I have covered in these articles.

Learn to speak Castilian, the most widely used Spanish language

SpeakCastilian.com

FTC disclosure NewTek sponsored this article after accepting Allan Tépper’s proposal. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

Was This Post Helpful: