Is your HD camera “shy” in 1080p mode?

Unfortunately, many HD cameras are “shy” in 1080p mode. Here’s how to fix that.

By Allan Tépper September 08, 2017 Production

Is your HD camera “shy” in 1080p mode? When you want to use your HD camera in a studio or other multicamera shoot with a video mixer (“switcher”), even though you set the camera to 1080p mode at your desired framerate, a “shy” camera delivers a disguised progressive signal that appears to be 1080i (interlaced). Depending upon your chosen framerate and camera model, that disguised signal could be either PsF or telecine. Both are undesired when you want a true progressive 1080p result with a capable switcher. This article explains how to resolve this and retain your pristine 1080p progressive signal. In essence, your “shy” camera will become “outgoing”!

In this article

  • Why this matters for your final quality
  • Clarification of “shy” 1080HD progressive cameras, versus “outgoing”
  • A summary of the NewTek Connect Spark devices
  • PROCEDURE 1: Pure 1080p workflow when you have a TriCaster and an “outgoing” 1080p camera
  • PROCEDURE 2: Pure 1080p workflow when you have a 3rd-party NDI switcher and an “outgoing” 1080p camera
  • PROCEDURE 3: Ideal 1080p workflow when you have a NDI-capable TriCaster and a “shy” 1080p camera
  • PROCEDURE 4: Ideal 1080p workflow when you have a 3rd-party NDI switcher and a “shy” 1080p camera
  • Átomos Connect options to eliminate “shyness” in your camera
  • How to determine whether your 1080p cameras are “outgoing” or “shy”

Click here to read the full article free on the NewTek website. Although this article was sponsored by NewTek and focuses on NewTek’s products, this article also applies where “shy” cameras are used with non-TriCaster and even non-NDI environments.

Graphic credit

The main image demonstrating “shy” versus “outgoing” cameras is courtesy of NewTek’s design department.

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).


Listen to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com or subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Radio Public or Stitcher.

FTC disclosure

NewTek sponsored this article after accepting Allan Tépper's proposal. Allan Tépper's opinions are his own.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!


MPSE sponsors Mix Presents Sound for Film and TV

Allan Tépper

Allan Tépper

Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties.

