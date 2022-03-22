If you plan to buy a new laptop, here is a promotion you might want to consider: acquire one of the newest Razer Blade laptops and get VEGAS Post free for six months.

Powered by the latest advancements from Intel and equipped with the newest ️12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, the newest Razer Blade laptops are worth considering if you create content on the go and want a machine able to deal with the growing needs of today’s content creators. Intel’s 12th Gen processors inside the laptop bring a revolutionary new design with a performance hybrid architecture that combines performance-cores with efficient-cores, delivering unparalleled content creation system performance.

VEGAS Creative Software has also optimized VEGAS Post for the new 12th Gen Intel Core processor to enhance the workflow and performance of its video/audio editing, color grading, effects and live streaming software. By embracing this new architecture, VEGAS Post benefits from significant single- and multi-core performance gains for content creators. Capabilities such as AI-based Upscale, Style Transfer and Colorization are all measurably faster and more efficient.

For additional performance enhancements, VEGAS Post also takes advantage of the improved GPU integration with the 12th Gen Core processor for hardware accelerated encoding and decoding – offering smoother workflow and faster delivery for content creators. It’s easy to see that this is a “marriage” that will work. Together, VEGAS Post + Razer Blade are offered as “the ideal content creation platform for the creator community.”

For all content creators

With the combined creative power of VEGAS Post and Razer Blade systems, aspiring and professional content creators alike can now experience a high-performance video/audio editing, color grading, effects, live streaming experience, with an all new cloud-integrated content management and acquisition system. The partnership now announced means that customers who purchase a qualifying 12th Gen Razer Blade system from www.razer.com or from any participating retailer no later than June 30th, 2022, will receive an offer for a six-month free subscription to VEGAS Post. With this subscription, new customers will receive:

VEGAS Pro 19 editing software

100GB of cloud storage

VEGAS Effects software for high-end compositing

VEGAS Image software for RAW image compositing

VEGAS Stream for high-production-value live streaming

VEGAS Content: Unlimited access to royalty-free HD and 4K video and/or audio clip downloads

SOUND FORGE Audio Studio

BorisFX Primatte chroma keying software

For more information, and to take advantage of the Razer Blade/VEGAS Post offer, please visit https://www.razer.com/campaigns/magix-vegas

Because a partnership is also about showing what your products can do when used in real-world situations, recently, VEGAS Creative Software and Razer teamed up with filmmaker Sean Hardaway and composer, producer, conductor and founder of the Brooklyn Orchestra, Olivier Glissant, to capture and share the compelling story of the Brooklyn Orchestra and their magnificent performances. Both creators share their story of how VEGAS Post and the Razer Blade helped them bring their creative vision to life to the screen.