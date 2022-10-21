New features to further enhance color grading workflow power, efficiencies and collaboration directly on the timeline and the option to zoom in the Video Preview window are new things in VEGAS Pro 20.

VEGAS Creative Software announced a substantial free update to its flagship VEGAS Pro 20 product line. In addition to a continued focus on stability improvements, with this update, the VEGAS Pro development team adds several new features to further enhance color grading workflow power, efficiencies and collaboration directly on the timeline. This new update also brings VEGAS Pro the ability to zoom into the Video Preview window for a close-in look up to 2,000 times magnification.

This new and free update continues a trend that ProVideo Coalition has documented. In the two months since launching VEGAS Pro 20, VEGAS Creative Software has added even more powerful new color correction features to the Color Grading panel that enable creators to produce signature looks, fine-tune the color to match the emotion of their sequences, and gain full control of colors.

The new Hue vs Color Saturation Curve enables users to define a hue or a hue range and adjust the saturation of that value. Users can change the saturation of anything from the entire video to a very specific hue in the video, and they can pull saturation out of a specific color to mute the color’s effect, or pump up the saturation to make a specific color pop.

Additionally, this free update to VEGAS Pro 20 makes the Preview window zoomable. In direct response to VEGAS customer requests, users can now zoom into and out of the Video Preview window for magnification of up to 2,000 times the normal level. This especially helps to hone in on the details of an object while working with the Bézier Masking tools, or when the user needs to see fine details of color grading adjustments. Users can zoom into any target area of the Video Preview window and scroll the zoomed view to see different areas without first zooming back out.

Other powerful new color correction tools

Here is some more information shared by VEGAS Creative Software regarding the new free update to the software:

The VEGAS Pro 20 update also adds a number of other powerful new color correction workflow features, including:

Saturation vs Saturation Color Curve: This curve enables the user to define a range of saturation levels in the video and then adjust the saturation level of just that range. This enables the user to control saturation levels of everything from the entire video to very targeted areas of the video based on current saturation levels.

Color Picker for Color Curves: This new feature enables the user to easily sample a value or a range of values in the video to which the curve adjustments will apply. This makes it easy to target a specific hue or a range of hues that will be affected by the adjustments made with the curve.

Comment field for File Drop: With this new feature, users have the ability to add a custom message such as instructions or explanation to the collaborators they invite to their File Drop session. Anything the user enters into this field appears in the email that the collaborator receives inviting them to the File Drop.

AI-generated Thumbnails for File Drop Files: Intelligently and automatically chooses a frame of the video file uploaded through File Drop to represent the content of the video. This avoids the problem caused using the video’s first frame when files fade from black.

Key Additional Features in VEGAS Pro 20

In addition to the significant enhancements to the audio production workflow, VEGAS Pro 20 adds a number of powerful new features, including:

Speech to Text functionality including automatic subtitle generation (available in subscription only).

Enhanced collaboration features including:

File Drop for fast file transfer (available in subscription only)

Automatic project collections

Local project archives

Powerful Color Correction workflow features including:

Hue Adjustment curves in the Color Grading Panel

White Balance controls in the Color Grading Panel

Enhanced Audio Workflow support, currently in beta, including:

VST3 Support for audio editing (Beta, general availability TBA)

VST 32-bit bridge that enables support for older, 32-bit VST audio plug-ins (Beta, general availability TBA)

Visual Effects features, including:

Optical Flow mode for Warp Flow and Smart Split

Real-time Optical Flow for the Slow Motion FX

Automatic region creation in Scene Detection

Honeycomb and Color Planes presets for GL transitions

Workflow efficiency features such as:

Normalize button for events

Fade In/Out included in Paste Event Attributes

The whole Vegas family

VEGAS Creative Software offers a focused product lineup that provides the tools users need for their specific workflow requirements and budget. The caliber and breadth of the software provides content creators all the tools they need to “finish” using the VEGAS lineup without the need to launch third-party apps. VEGAS Pro 20 is available in three options: VEGAS Edit, VEGAS Pro and VEGAS Post.

This update to VEGAS Pro 20 is free for anyone who already owns version 20 or subscribes to the VEGAS 365 program. For a complete list of new features in VEGAS Pro 20, follow the link.