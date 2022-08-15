VEGAS Pro 20 enhances Cloud collaboration with new VEGAS Hub features and brings powerful new color correction features directly to the timeline.

While each new update of a nonlinear editor is expected to bring features that will have content creators very excited, especially if those correspond to an answer from the developers to feedback from users, some updates mean even more to some, as they represent a reply to their specific needs. That’s the case with musician’s or anyone who needs to deal with sound, as VEGAS Pro 20 introduces support for the VST3 industry standard audio plug-in software interface that integrates software effects units into digital audio workstations.

The new features and updates do not stop there, though, and VEGAS Creative Software adds a number of new features to further strengthen advanced collaboration workflows in VEGAS Pro 20. There are also a number of new features that enhance color grading workflow power and efficiencies directly on the timeline, the total of changes meaning this is a significant leap forward for its flagship VEGAS Pro product line.

New color correction features

Here is a rundown of some of what you’ll find in the new VEGAS Pro 20:

Creative Software has added powerful new cloud features to its VEGAS Hub collaborative platform. The File Drop feature enables creators to upload files directly into VEGAS Hub from any connected mobile device or desktop system anywhere in the world. An editor simply invites a collaborator – another editor, cinematographer or anyone who has media to share on a project – to upload files into VEGAS Hub. From there, the editor imports them directly into a project through the VEGAS Hub Explorer window. VEGAS Pro 20 also adds Automatic Project Collections which pull all of a project’s assets together for instant organization. Content creators can quickly and easily access all media files from any of their projects, and also have the ability to instantly archive their projects.

VEGAS Pro 20 also adds powerful new color correction features to the Color Grading panel that enable creators to produce stunning looks, fine-tune the color to match the emotion of their sequences, and gain full control of colors. Hue Adjustment color curves make it easy to isolate a specific color in a video and change it to a completely different color, while Temperature and Tint controls make it easy to achieve the perfect white balance.

Creative Software says that this development is the latest in a series of color workflow enhancements from the VEGAS Creative Software team, as they strive to make the color correction workflow as seamless as possible, saving editors significant time and tedium from having to constantly switch platforms in the middle of an edit.

Audio production feature set

Audio production also turns a new page in this version of VEGAS Pro 20. With deep roots and a breadth of experience in audio production technology, the VEGAS Creative Software development team is also strengthening what is already a compelling and sophisticated audio production feature set which has made VEGAS Pro the top choice of audio-centric content creators and musicians worldwide. VEGAS Pro 20 now adds support for the VST3 industry standard audio plug-in software interface that integrates software effects units into digital audio workstations. VST uses digital signal processing to simulate traditional recording studio hardware in software. This new feature will be in beta at launch and available to users for testing.

Jason Dunne is a professional musician, producer, remixer and DJ with an impressive resume in the music industry. In addition to being a professional sound engineer for the Florida Panthers, the Miami Marlins, and the Miami Dolphins, Jason has worked with many iconic artists such as Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Billy Joel, and Elton John to name a few. When he is not touring, or streaming live on Twitch, Jason is an experienced Content Creator in the music community who relies on VEGAS Pro to edit his pre-recorded mixed compilation sets. Jason had this to say about the new release of VEGAS Pro 20:

“I’m really excited about VST3 implementation into VEGAS Pro 20 for more efficient processing… there’s so much more that I can do now with 3rd party VSTs than ever before!”

Partnership with Action VFX

Also with the launch of VEGAS Pro 20, the team at VEGAS Creative Software is announcing a partnership with one of the industry’s most popular producers of visual effects elements and assets – Action VFX (www.actionvfx.com) – to offer VEGAS Pro 20 customers a free Starter subscription to its library of high-resolution, high-frame-rate VFX elements. Action VFX is industry renowned for their high-quality VFX elements, as well as for their extensive connection to the VFX community as well as their entertaining and educational VFX tutorials.

Additionally with this launch, VEGAS Creative Software is delivering a major update to its VEGAS Stream live streaming platform, which is included in the VEGAS Post and VEGAS Pro offerings. The new VEGAS Stream delivers a host of new features designed to further simplify the live streaming workflow and to better integrate with customers’ existing live streaming studio environments.

VEGAS Creative Software offers a focused product lineup that provides the tools users need for their specific workflow requirements and budget. The caliber and breadth of the software provides content creators all the tools they need to “finish” using the VEGAS lineup without the need to launch third-party apps. VEGAS Pro 20 is available in three options: VEGAS Edit, VEGAS Pro and VEGAS Post. Follow the link to the company’s website to find more about new features and prices for each of the versions.