Welcome to SEASON TWO of Frame & Reference! I’m very excited to be returning for another year of amazing interviews and I hope you are too. Last season the plan was to interview Cinematographers exclusively, but a few other departments slipped in from time to time which seemed to be something people liked (especially Lens Month!) so for this season I’m officially expanding the scope of guests to Directors, Production Designers, Gaffers, and other similar folks who have a large hand in the final look of a project. This will still be a Cinematography-centric podcast, so we’ll be asking how these various other departments interact and interface with the DP and their team, and how they work together to find a unified vision. BUT! To start off, on this first episode of 2022, we’re talking with cinematographer Boris Mojsovski, ASC CSC. You might now Boris from his work on the HBO Max series “Titans”, the SyFy show “12 Monkeys” and the Peacock series “The Lost Symbol.” Enjoy!

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.