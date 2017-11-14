Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve 14.1

Alright, Alright, Alright, Blackmagic Design has released the latest version of the color grading and editing software DaVinci Resolve. Firmware 14.1 is officially available to download and install, but WAIT! Do not install it just yet. This update requires a few new processes to get it correct. Do not do as I did, which was update my Mac OS and then update my DaVinci Resolve. Nope, did not work. Blackmagic Design needs all DaVinci Resolve Studio users to update their PostgreSQL server BEFORE updating their computer’s operating system.

Here is what Blackmagic Design directs you to do “Until DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2, the Mac installer used to ship with PostgreSQL version 8.4.2. Starting from macOS Sierra 10.12, PostgreSQL version 8.4 is no longer supported. If you intend to upgrade to the latest OS, you will need to upgrade your PostgreSQL database server to version 9.5.4 prior to upgrading macOS. Once your PostgreSQL installation has been upgraded and your data has been ported, you can then proceed with your macOS upgrade.” I, of course, updated everything… I mean everything but the PostgreSQL and now I am trying to figure out what my next steps. Do not be like me. Actually, read those README pages that come with every new software update. If you are using Blackmagic Design’s Micro or Mini Panel then it will need to be updated as well. New features, added support, and issues addressed are listed below.

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 14.1

Added support for a new Project Server application to manage a local PostgreSQL server on macOS and Windows

Added support for presets for User Preferences

Added ability to simultaneously generate cache files for multiple cache points on a clip

Added ability to enable/disable caching of transitions in User Mode in Project Settings

Added ability to enable/disable caching of composites in User Mode in Project Settings

Added ability to retain the cache when moving clips with speed changes applied

Added support for excluding individual tracks from sequence cache in User mode

Added support for applying individual color attributes when dragging nodes from the Display Node Graph window

Added support for a zoom slider in the Display Node Graph window

Added support for accessing both the clip and the timeline node graph for a Still in the Display Node Graph window

Addressed an issue where right-clicking on a wiped still and selecting apply grade would not work

Added an option in the panel settings to switch between classic DaVinci and vectorscope trackball alignment

Added support for displaying video scopes on the Edit page

Improved title text rendering quality

Improved playback and rendering performance on the Radeon Pro WX 9100 GPU

Added support for RED IPP2 color processing

Added support for decompression and debayer options for Red Rocket cards

Added initial Linked Group support for audio tracks

Added the ability to drag and drop .drp project files into the Project Manager

Added support for a project setting to switch track metering between source and post-fader

Added the ability to update the track color of multiple selected tracks on the Fairlight page

Surround sound audio channels are now included in the downmix to stereo buses and monitors

Added support for a Project Setting to automatically apply convergence to windows and effects in 3D stereoscopic projects

Added support for groups in the Color page on collaborative projects

Added support for generating and rediscovering optimized media in collaborative projects

Added support for viewing audio codec information in the Metadata widget

Added support for GoPro CineForm as a caching and optimized media format

Added support for higher resolution DNxHR formats for MXF-based Fusion Connect workflows

ResolveFX Warper is now GPU accelerated

Bus section in the Fairlight page meters is now scrollable

Added support for decoding enhanced AC-3 audio on macOS and Windows

Improved performance of viewer in Fairlight page

Improved behavior and interactivity of timeline and track index in the Fairlight page

Added support for 2-D scrolling on the Fairlight page

Added support for source audio clips at any sample rate

Added support for Dolby Vision trim on compounds clips and Fusion Connect clips

Added ability to perform audio-only insert to a tape deck

Added ability to capture video and audio or video only from a tape deck

Addressed an issue where the audio and video would sometimes be out of sync when capturing from a tape deck

Addressed an issue where an incorrect frame would sometimes be inserted when performing an assemble edit on a tape deck

Addressed an issue where recording microphone input on some tracks would not persist the recorded clip

Addressed an issue where the length of a duration marker could not be modified on the Fairlight page

Addressed an issue where deleting a bus that is being monitored would result in incorrect control room behavior

Addressed an issue where Audio FX in a project would not be persisted if the Audio FX was not installed

Addressed an issue where moving or pasting clips in the Fairlight page would sometimes remove the associated transitions

Addressed an issue where assigning an offline reference clip to a timeline would result in loss of audio

Addressed an issue where switching timelines would sometimes result in loss of audio

Addressed an issue where dynamics would not apply evenly across stereo and 5.1 tracks

Addressed an issue where unintended audio fades would sometimes be applied

Addressed an issue where there was sometimes a change in audio level when playing back on the Edit and Fairlight page

Addressed an issue when duplicating a timeline with layers would result in additional layers

Addressed an issue where layers inside a compound clip would not play the correct audio

Addressed an issue where moving an audio clip in subframe increments would not update waveform positions

Addressed an issue where playback of nested timeline clips would not honor the mute state of the track

Addressed an issue where the track volume slider in the Inspector would sometimes be disabled

Addressed an issue when using Alt/Option + click to switch multicam angles

Addressed an issue where trimming a freeze frame clip would sometimes crash

Addressed an issue where video-only clips could sometimes not be dragged from the source viewer

Addressed an issue where flags and markers from existing projects would not be loaded correctly

Addressed an issue where a marker name change would sometimes not get saved

Addressed an issue where importing FCPXML files with a subframe video edit would sometimes cause a crash

Addressed an issue where exporting an XML from some timelines would cause a crash

Addressed an issue where rendering a clip with synced audio in Individual Clips mode would not render the synced audio

Addressed an issue where “Render at source resolution” would not apply ResolveFX Face Refinement correctly

Addressed an issue where Fusion Connect clips would be rendered without temporal noise reduction applied

Addressed an issue where saving a project would fail in certain collaboration scenarios

Addressed an issue with saving a collaboration project when overwriting a clip in certain scenarios

Addressed an issue in collaboration where switching clips on the Color page would sometimes not acquire a lock

Addressed various issues with tracking of Power Windows when working in Cinemascope

Addressed various issues with tracking of Power Windows when using Center crop with no resizing

Addressed an issue where stabilization would sometimes not work with Edit and Input sizing applied

Addressed an issue where the tracking would be applied incorrectly when changing the timeline resolution or the clip pixel aspect ratio

Addressed an issue the FX tracker would sometimes not work correctly when Input or Edit sizing was applied

Addressed issues with applying 3D LUTs when using Metal as the GPU processing mode

Addressed an issue where some OpenFX plugins would cause flashing of grades

Addressed a crash in certain scenarios when switching to the Key Palette on a matte node

Addressed issue with playback performance of large projects in the Color page

Addressed an issue where render at source resolution would not apply stabilization

Addressed an issue where some memories would show up as blank when reloading project from disk database

Addressed a crash when opening some stereo projects upgraded from DaVinci Resolve 12.5.6

Addressed an issue with importing some DaVinci Resolve 12.5 projects

Addressed an issue where easyDCP renders would cause a crash on macOS 10.13 High Sierra

Addressed an issue where the easyDCP KDM generation would not honor the validity dates specified

Addressed an issue where decoding certain long QuickTime clips would repeat a frame

Addressed an issue where QuickTime ProRes 4444 clips would sometimes lose the alpha channel during playback

Addressed a crash when trimming and copying AIFF clips using Media Management

Addressed an issue where decoding HEVC clips at 2048×858 would sometimes result in artifacts

Addressed an issue where certain MXF clips would show incorrect duration

Addressed an issue when decoding certain Sony clips in an ACEScc workflow

Addressed a performance issue when media managing a large number of clips from the same source folder

Addressed an issue where floating Media Pool windows would not get updated correctly when performing an undo

Addressed an issue where resizing the Media Pool would sometimes result in a crash

Addressed an issue where a clip with a split edit would not be stored correctly in the Media Pool

Addressed some UI issues when running Resolve in full screen mode on macOS

Addressed a crash when opening the Effects Library when duplicate plugins are installed

Addressed connectivity issues with the DaVinci Resolve Advanced panel on Linux

Addressed an issue where large projects would sometimes hang during load

General performance and stability improvements

Minimum system requirements for Mac

macOS 10.12.6 Sierra

16 GB of system memory is recommended and 8 GB is the minimum supported

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.9.7 or later

CUDA Driver version 8.0.63

NVIDIA Driver version – As required by your GPU

RED Rocket-X Driver 2.1.34.0 and Firmware 1.4.22.18 or later

RED Rocket Driver 2.1.23.0 and Firmware 1.1.18.0 or later

Minimum system requirements for Windows

Windows 10 Pro

16 GB of system memory is recommended and 8 GB is the minimum supported

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.9.7 or later

NVIDIA/AMD/Intel GPU Driver version – As required by your GPU

RED Rocket-X Driver 2.1.34.0 and Firmware 1.4.22.18 or later

RED Rocket Driver 2.1.23.0 and Firmware 1.1.18.0 or later

Minimum system requirements for Linux

CentOS 6.8

32 GB of system memory is recommended and 16 GB is the minimum supported

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 10.9.7 or later

NVIDIA/AMD Driver version – As required by your GPU

RED Rocket-X Driver 2.1.34.0 and Firmware 1.4.22.18 or later

RED Rocket Driver 2.1.23.0 and Firmware 1.1.18.0 or later

Upgrading your PostgreSQL database server on Mac

Until DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2, the Mac installer used to ship with PostgreSQL version 8.4.2. Starting from macOS Sierra 10.12, PostgreSQL version 8.4 is no longer supported. If you intend to upgrade to the latest OS, you will need to upgrade your PostgreSQL database server to version 9.5.4 prior to upgrading macOS. Once your PostgreSQL installation has been upgraded and your data has been ported, you can then proceed with your macOS upgrade.

We have provided apps to simplify upgrading your PostgreSQL version on your Mac.The apps along with instructions can be found in the:

/Library/Application Support/Blackmagic Design/DaVinci Resolve/Upgrade PostgreSQL

folder. Starting from DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3, new installations will include PostgreSQL version 9.5.4.

Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Mac

Double-click the Resolve Installer icon, follow the onscreen instructions and then restartthe computer after installation.

Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Windows

Double-click the Resolve Installer icon, follow the onscreen instructions and then restart the computer after installation.

Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Linux

Open a Terminal shell, login as root and run the command:

# DaVinci_Resolve_Studio_<version>_Linux.sh

For the legacy DVD environment, double click the Resolve installer icon and follow the onscreen instructions.

