The conference and expo will offer Blackmagic Design users and professionals a unique opportunity of networking with industry experts and three full days of cutting-edge training structured along multiple tracks.

Blackmagic Design users and professionals interested in learning more about the Blackmagic Design family of products should attend the Blackmagic Design Conference & Expo, a 3-day educational event featuring over 35 individual sessions geared toward Blackmagic Design users of all skill levels.

Founder and CEO of DigitalFilm Tree (DTF), Ramy Katrib, will provide the opening keynote for the Blackmagic Design Conference. Over 17 years ago, DFT was the first to pioneer file-based workflows on projects like Cold Mountain and Scrubs. Today DFT is the leading provider of cloud-based post services and solutions for media and entertainment industry. Post clients include CBS, ABC, HBO, Turner Studios, A&E, Warner Bros. and Netflix. Software development clients include Pixar, The Simpsons, Modern Family, and Turner Studios.

Presenters include Blackmagic Design Certified Instructors, and leading postproduction and production experts and authors. The event will take place February 11-13, 2018, at the Hilton Los Angeles / Universal City Hotel. The program is designed for editors, colorists, DPs, and visual effects artists who want to take their editing, color and VFX skills to the next level with Blackmagic Design products.

The schedule includes two full days of sessions designed for users with varied skills and interests, and a warm-up day geared towards users looking to quickly get up to speed on Resolve Studio and Fusion Studio basics.

The Editing In DaVinci Resolve track focuses on essential editing techniques like ingest and organization, trimming and narrative editing techniques, as well as advanced topics such as creating dailies, working with multicam products, effects and keyframing and working with audio.

The Color Correction Core Skills track covers a range of color correction skills such as primary and secondary color correction techniques, shot matching and fixing problematic shots, how to accomplish more with advanced node trees, how to manage grades in complex projects and keep clients happy, and more.

Geared to the more advanced user, the Color Management & HDR track explores HDR production and postproduction workflows, color management systems like ACES and Resolve Color Management, and working with Log, Raw and LUTs.

The Effects & Compositing Track takes a look at working with VR in Fusion, how to tackle everyday tasks with Fusion, working with OFX tools in Resolve and doing basic rotoscoping and compositing in Resolve.

Finally, the Blackmagic End To End Workflow track explores shooting with Blackmagic Cameras both in the field and in the studio, working with one of Blackmagic Design’s newest products—Ultimatte 12, mobile broadcasts and streaming using tools like the Blackmagic Web Presenter, and much more.

In addition to training, the conference features an expo event on Monday, February 12th, open to anyone interested in Blackmagic Design solutions. The expo evening features approximately forty industry-leading vendors, raffle giveaways on the hour, a stump-the-guru desk and net-working opportunities where peers can discuss challenges and exchange ideas. While the expo is open to non-conference attendees, registration is required via the conference website.

“Timing is ideal for the Blackmagic ecosystem of software and hardware to have an event that will inspire and train on the product as well as provide a stage for connecting with users and other vendors,” said Ben Kozuch, president and co-founder, FMC Conferences. “We have designed the most elaborate and cutting edge training program where users of all levels may benefit from learning from the world’s gurus.”

The cost for this conference starts at $475 (for basic registration) or $675 when including the pre-conference, warm-up sessions, that run the full day of February 11th. Basic registration covers access to any conference session, keynotes, expo and other evening networking events and meals. The quick-start warm-up sessions are only offered as an accompaniment to the conference and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Plus—courtesy of Dell, the Technology Partner for the conference—everyone who registers for the conference pass by December 31st, will automatically enter a raffle for a chance to win a Precision 5720 workstation, the world’s most powerful and first VR-ready All-in-One workstation.

Blackmagic Design’s partner for the conference, the Future Media Concepts, Inc. (FMC), established in 1994, is the nation’s premier digital media training organization providing manufacturer-authorized training in digital video and film editing, motion graphics, Web design and development, sound design, 3D animation, desktop publishing, architectural and mechanical design, Mac IT, and mobile apps development. FMC provides in-class, on-site, and online training options for IT professionals, apps developers, and digital media professionals engaged in the creation, management, and delivery of digital entertainment and media content.

In addition, FMC is a leading producer of education-rich conferences for today’s leading electronic entertainment trade shows both in the U.S. and internationally. FMC is an authorized training partner for Blackmagic Design, Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, and NewTek.

Was This Post Helpful: