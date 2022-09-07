BirdDog advances its award-winning family of NDI PTZ cameras with the launch of the BirdDog P240. You’ll find more at the Stand 6.A19 (Hall 6), during the IBC2022 show, in Amsterdam.

The new BirdDog P240 introduces an updated Sony Exmor R broadcast sensor that delivers increased light sensitivity and contributes to offer, says BirdDog, best-in-class image quality and performance.

A global video technology company that enhances the quality, speed, and flexibility of video through a range of solutions, augmented with NDI (Network Device Interface), BirdDog will be at IBC2022 to show some of its newest products. The star among the new developments is the BirdDog P240, which the company introduced as the newest evolution of BirdDog NDI PTZ cameras, one that builds on the innovations of the BirdDog P200 Series cameras.

With the BirdDog P240 NDI PTZ camera the company aims to further advance the category of best-in-class PTZ cameras and set a new standard in the industry for format support, connection flexibility, and picture quality, while delivering excellent low light performance.

According to BirdDog, the new model introduces an updated Sony Exmor R broadcast sensor to deliver increased light sensitivity and superior image quality and performance, and offers three output options including NDI, SDI, and HDMI for ultimate video flexibility. The new P240 also features Balanced XLR audio for professional audio connections, while IP output options feature multiple flavors of NDI including Full NDI®, NDI®|HX2, and HX3, SRT, and h.264.

The BirdDog P240 also delivers a number of new features including:

BirdDog’s custom NDI silicon;

BirdDog Cloud 3.0 integration which unlocks globally connected remote productions;

Four output options including NDI, SDI, HDMI for live production work;

Output multiple flavors of NDI including Full NDI, NDI|HX2 and HX3, as well as other options including SRT, h.264, and Cloud Connect (coming soon);

Support for FreeD output for AR/VR workflows;

An OLED display to show the IP address;

360° degree mohawk tally, filter thread;

Free Auto-Tracking available;

Camera supports NDI 5.5 natively.

BirdDog: professional, broadcast-caliber features

The new BirdDog P240 cameras feature a number of capabilities that add significant value to a professional live event production, from live sporting and concert events to large enterprise corporate event production. Select features include:

BirdDog Dashboard with Heads Up Display : The P240 features a comprehensive interface that provides system statistics such as the number of active connections, current bandwidth usage, and network traffic, and presented in an intuitive way to give users valuable insights at a quick glance.

The P240 features a comprehensive interface that provides system statistics such as the number of active connections, current bandwidth usage, and network traffic, and presented in an intuitive way to give users valuable insights at a quick glance. RUDP: Support for Reliable User Datagram Protocol reduces overall network load as not every packet needs to be acknowledged by every receiver. RUDP has error correction built in for smoothness and maximum reliability.

NDI Genlock: With NDI Genlock, users can select an NDI source to be the timing master to provide more predictable timing in multi camera environments.

FreeD: FreeD is a protocol for sending PTZ positioning data to AR/VR systems including Unreal Engine, Brainstorm, Vizrt’s Viz Virtual Studio, and many more. The P240 supports FreeD built directly into The Dashboard.

NDI Video Scopes: The P240 cameras can generate scopes in-camera to send out as NDI, NDI Proxy, or both. This allows for monitoring scopes on the NDI Proxy while sending a clean main NDI feed simultaneously. Users can choose from Histogram, Waveform, Vectorscope, or RGB Parade and the position on the NDI stream.

360° Mohawk Tally: Innovative new Mohawk Tally gives a full 360 degree view to eliminate the guesswork of which camera users need to be talking to.

Unique Numbering System: Removable silicon numbers at the back of the P240 give additional Tally vision and allow switcher operators to easily identify cameras.

OLED Display: Convenient OLED displays allow for information such as IP Address, Device Name, Stream Name, Resolution, and Frame Rate. This feature can also be accessed in The Dashboard.

Most Formats Now Supported: Along with Full NDI, the P240 will soon support a significant number of formats including NDI|HX2, NDI|HX3, SRT, H.264 for low bandwidth requirements.

Globally Connected. No computers needed: By adding a BirdDog Cloud subscription, users can now access the PTZ cameras and all features from anywhere in the world with no additional computers needed on the camera side.

Sophisticated Color Tools: The P240 hosts an expansive set of color tools. With 64 levels of saturation and hue control over red, green, blue, cyan, yellow, and magenta, users can shade and match P240 cameras like a professional colorist.

FREE Cam Control: The BirdDog Cam Control app offers simple, user-friendly features for dialing in to BirdDog cameras. Simply load on a Windows 10 machine on the same network as the BirdDog cameras and access all functions of the camera through a beautiful interface. Quickly dial in the look you like and copy settings across multiple cameras in seconds. And it is free with all BirdDog cameras.

BirdDog’s new P240 NDI PTZ cameras will be available in Q4 2022 and are priced at $2,995.00 USD. Visit the company’s website for more detailed information on BirdDog’s lineup of NDI workflow solutions.