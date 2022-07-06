BirdDog announces immediate availability of its newest PTZ cameras, BirdDog P110 and P120, available, says the company, “with full NDI, without compromises”.

Debuted at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, the BirdDog P110 and P120 NDI PTZ cameras offer comprehensive feature sets ideal for broadcasters, professional live and corporate event production.

BirdDog, a global video technology company, recently announced the immediate availability of its newest NDI PTZ cameras, the BirdDog P110 and P120. The two new models, which were first revealed at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, set a new standard in format support, connection flexibility, and picture quality, while delivering excellent low light performance. BirdDog’s goal is to enhance the quality, speed, and flexibility of video through a range of solutions, augmented with NDI (Network Device Interface).

The BirdDog P110 and P120 now announced are an example of the expanding line offered by the company. Both cameras house a Sony Exmor R back-illuminated sensor and deliver a number of new features and benefits including:

BirdDog’s custom NDI silicon;

Four output options including NDI, SDI, HDMI for live production work, and UVC USB for connecting to Zoom & Teams;

Output multiple flavors of NDI including Full NDI, NDI|HX2 and HX3, as well as other options including SRT, h.264, and Cloud Connect (coming soon);

Support for FreeD output for AR/VR workflows;

An OLED display to show the IP address;

360° degree mohawk tally, filter thread;

Free Auto-Tracking available;

Both cameras support NDI5 natively.

Key differences between the two models are their respective optical zoom capability; the BirdDog P110 features a 10x optical zoom capability, while the P120 features a 20x optical zoom.

A solution for live event production

The BirdDog P110 and P120 cameras also feature a number of features that add significant value to a professional live event production, from live sporting and concert events, to large enterprise corporate event production. Select features include:

BirdDog Dashboard with Heads Up Display: Both the P110 and P120 feature a comprehensive interface that provides system statistics such as the number of active connections, current bandwidth usage, and network traffic, and presented in an intuitive way to give users valuable insights at a quick glance.

RUDP: Support for Reliable User Datagram Protocol reduces overall network load as not every packet needs to be acknowledged by every receiver. RUDP has error correction built in for smoothness and maximum reliability.

NDI Genlock: With NDI Genlock, users can select an NDI source to be the timing master to provide more predictable timing in multi camera environments.

FreeD: FreeD is a protocol for sending PTZ positioning data to AR/VR systems including Unreal Engine, Brainstorm, Vizrt’s Viz Virtual Studio, and many more. Both the P110 and P120 now support FreeD built directly into The Dashboard.

NDI Video Scopes: All P110 and P120 cameras can generate scopes in-camera to send out as NDI, NDI Proxy, or both. This allows for monitoring scopes on the NDI Proxy while sending a clean main NDI feed simultaneously. Users can choose from Histogram, Waveform, Vectorscope, or RGB Parade and the position on the NDI stream.

360° Mohawk Tally: Innovative new Mohawk Tally gives a full 360 degree view to eliminate the guesswork of which camera users need to be talking to.

Unique Numbering System: Removable silicon numbers at the back of the P110 and P120 give additional Tally vision and allow switcher operators to easily identify cameras.

OLED Display: Convenient OLED displays allow for information such as IP Address, Device Name, Stream Name, Resolution, and Frame Rate. This feature can also be accessed in The Dashboard.

Most Formats Now Supported: Along with Full NDI, the P110 and P120 will soon support a significant number of formats including NDI|HX2, NDI|HX3, SRT, H.264 for low bandwidth requirements.

Globally Connected. No computers needed: By adding a BirdDog Cloud subscription, users can now access the PTZ cameras and all features from anywhere in the world with no additional computers needed on the camera side.

Sophisticated Color Tools: The P110 and P120 host an expansive set of color tools. With 64 levels of saturation and hue control over red, green, blue, cyan, yellow, and magenta, users can shade and match PF120 cameras like a professional colorist. Kelvin control is also available.

FREE Cam Control: The BirdDog Cam Control app offers simple, user-friendly features for dialing in to BirdDog cameras. Simply load on a Windows 10 machine on the same network as the BirdDog cameras and access all functions of the camera through a beautiful interface. Quickly dial in the look you like and copy settings across multiple cameras in seconds. And it is free with all BirdDog cameras.

The new BirdDog’s P110 NDI PTZ camera, with a price of $1799.00 USD and the P120 NDI PTZ camera, which costs $1899.00 USD are available immediately. Follow the link for more detailed information on BirdDog’s lineup of NDI workflow solutions.