At IBC 2019, Adobe plans to demonstrate Auto Reframe, a new time-saving feature coming later this year to Premiere Pro. Auto Reframe intelligently reframes and reformats content for different aspect ratios, from square to vertical to cinematic 16:9 versions. It can be applied as a Transform effect to individual clips, or to whole sequences under the menu. First previewed as Project Smooth Operator at Adobe MAX 2018, Auto Reframe (like Content-Aware Fill for After Effects) is an Adobe Sensei technology that uses AI and machine learning to accelerate manual production tasks, while maintaining creative control with keyframes.

Usually the IBC conference brings news of major updates to Adobe CC video apps, but this time we’ll have to wait for what shakes out!

If you’re on the ground at IBC, you can stop by Hall 7-7.B35 to see you how Auto Reframe analyzes, crops, resizes, and pans elements to keep the most compelling parts of your video in view. Here’s a video preview for the rest of us:

