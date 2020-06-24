Atomos Enables ProRes RAW Recording From Sigma FP

The little full-frame Sigma FP just became a bit of a beast. Wait, wait, you say, but you saw a youtube video yesterday saying the camera was shit because it only records the SSD hard drive hungry Cinema DNG raw format. Well, this little shit just got an impressive upgrade.

The Sigma FP and Atomos announce RAW recording over HDMI with the full-frame Sigma FP mirrorless camera and the Atomos Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder. Shit got real for the itsy-bitsy Sigma FP. Hell, the camera hit the big-time, in a way. When together, the Sigma FP and Atomos Ninja V will record ProRes RAW up to DCI 4Kp24 or UHD 4Kp30 directly from the camera’s full-frame sensor. The camera is now the world’s first mirrorless camera to record in HD at 120fps ProRes RAW over HDMI.

With ProRes RAW, the Sigma FP becomes the smallest camera capable of recording ProRes RAW, allowing operators and DPs to use the little camera in many unique situations. A small camera can be built up to fit a shooting situation.

ProRes RAW gives creators incredible creative control with the flexibility to adjust the color and look of the video while extending brightness and shadow detail. Footage can be finished in the highest possible quality and dynamic range for either HDR or SDR (Rec.709).

The accurate 5″ 1000nit HDR high brightness display of the Ninja V allows users to view the SIGMA fp RAW signal in HDR in a choice of HLG and PQ (HDR10) formats for optimal exposure. The monitor also offers touchscreen access to tools like 1-1 magnification and peaking for accurate focus, plus waveform, vectorscope, and false-color to nail exposure for the perfect HDR or SDR shot.

“With SIGMA joining the Atomos RAW over HDMI family, we now have an exciting option for filmmakers to shoot Apple ProRes RAW with a tiny full-frame camera that also excels in 120fps high frame rate shooting”, said Atomos CEO Jeromy Young. This camera brings SIGMA’s unique approach to the photo industry into video. We are happy to be innovating with them to enable the fp to shoot the most versatile RAW codec available.

The Atomos Ninja V, SIGMA fp, and ProRes RAW open up a whole range of creative opportunities for our customers, and I can’t wait to see what users can do with it.” The Ninja V can also record 422 ProRes and DNx video up to 4kp29.94 and 120p119.88 from the standard 8-bit HDMI output of the SIGMA fp. For reliability and affordability, ProRes RAW or standard video files are recorded to AtomX SSD mini SATA drives in the Ninja V.

SIGMA is the latest major company to announce support ProRes RAW over HDMI. ProRes RAW combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the incredible real-time performance of ProRes. The format gives filmmakers enormous latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail, making it ideal for HDR workflows. Both ProRes RAW, and the higher bandwidth, less compressed ProRes RAW HQ are supported. Manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving. ProRes RAW is supported in Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere and Grass Valley Edius, and a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront, and FilmLight Baselight.

Sigma FP Key Features

24.6MP Full-Frame BSI Bayer CMOS Sensor

Electronic Shutter & L Lens Mount

49-Point AF System

UHD 4K30p Video with 12-Bit CinemaDNG

3.15″ 2.1m-Dot Touchscreen LCD

Electronic Image Stabilization System

18 fps Shooting, ISO 102400

UHS-II SDXC Memory Card Slot

Dust- and Splash-Proof

USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C & Micro-HDMI 1.4

Atomos Ninja V Key Features

1920 x 1080 Touchscreen Display

10-Bit Exterior Viewable Monitor

4K HDMI Input

1000 cd/m² Brightness

AtomHDR Mode with 10-Stop Dynamic Range

10-Bit 4:2:2 ProRes & DNxHR Encoding

Records to 2.5″ Mini or Standard SSDs

Supports a Variety of Log Formats

Single Sony L-Series Battery Slot

ProRes RAW recording requires the free SIGMA V2.00 firmware update for the fp available today and the free AtomOS update for Ninja V, which will be available in Summer 2020.