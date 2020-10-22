Atomos announced the release of the free AtomOS update for the Shogun 7 to enable RAW recording on Sony’s PXW-FX9, extending the performance of the class leading camcorder.

Atomos is making it possible to record RAW footage with Shogun 7 and FX9 with the AtomOS V10.42 firmware download available on the Atomos website. It’s a free update!

ProVideo Coalition noted, last May, that the Sony FX9 would get RAW recording in 2020. Well, it’s now! The new free AtomOS update available is the result of the cooperation between Sony and Atomos. With the new firmware the Sony’s PXW-FX9 camcorder with full-frame sensor is now capable of outputting RAW over SDI (it requires XDCA-FX9 extension unit), when paired with the Atomos Shogun 7.

With the camera and the Shogun 7 users can record, says Atomos, “pristine Apple ProRes RAW images at up to DCI 4Kp60, or in 2K up to DCI 2Kp180 continuous for stunning slow motion from the FX9 and XDCA-FX9 Extension Unit. The resulting images have amazing detail and a high degree of latitude to utilize in post-production – optimal for HDR finishing or to give greater flexibility in SDR (Rec.709). “

Recording over SDI from the FX9 – remember you need the XDCA-FX9 extension unit – with the Shogun 7 extends the performance of the class leading camcorder by taking RAW data from its state-of-the-art sensor and recording it in the flexible and efficient ProRes RAW format. Recorded with 12Bit color depth, which corresponds to over 68 billion color graduations.

With this announcement another camera joins and expands the ProRes RAW ecosystem. In fact, the FX9 with XDCA-FX9 joins the existing Sony RAW capable line-up of FS7, FS7 II, which both require the XDCA-FS7 extension unit, the FS5, which requires the additional CBKZ-FS5RIF license option, and FS5 II, which all work with the Shogun 7 to record in ProRes RAW.

The flexibility of ProRes RAW

The FX9 camera’s RAW output is now available via a V2.01 firmware update for the FX9 from Sony. Atomos also released the AtomOS V10.42 firmware download, available on the Atomos website, which makes it possible to record RAW footage with Shogun 7 and FX9, making the duo a powerful combination for filmmakers.

Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO, said: “I’m thrilled to be working with the team at Sony to bring this to life. It’s great to add Sony’s FX9 to the large and expanding ProRes RAW ecosystem. The flexibility and convenience of ProRes RAW make the FX9 and Shogun 7 an awesome combination for any filmmaker seeking perfect colors and amazing latitude in post. Initially we will have 4Kp60 and 2Kp180 ProRes RAW recording options and we’re constantly developing more capability in our product to support our partners like Sony.”

ProRes RAW has metadata supplied by the FX9. Apple’s Final Cut Pro X and other NLEs will recognise ProRes RAW files recorded by the Shogun 7 from the FX9’s RAW output and allow for them to be set up for editing and display in either SDR or HDR projects. Additional information will also allow other software to perform extensive parameter adjustments.

The Atomos Shogun 7 HDR monitor, recorder and switcher is a good option to use with Sony’s flagship handheld PXW-FX9. Precision-engineered for the film and video professional, it uses, according to Atomos, “the very latest video technologies available to deliver HDR and SDR monitoring you can trust. It features a highly accurate 1920×1200 HDR screen that is 3000nits in Peak HDR and 1500nits in daylight-viewable mode and displays 15+ stops of dynamic. It records to AtomX SSDmini or other approved SATA SSD drives for maximum reliability using proven standards. These are cost effective with a much lower cost per GB than proprietary memory cards.”

Control and storage advantages of Shogun 7

Apart from recording to ProRes RAW the Shogun 7’s portable size lets you monitor, analyze and tag while on set. The HDR monitor-recorder-switcher is, Atomos claims, “a completely flexible master recording and production station. Add to this, features ranging from asynchronous multicamera switching, a 3000nit screen, improved monitor assist tools, frame guides for Social/CDN production, Dolby Vision playout for HDR delivery and creators have more power to achieve their creative vision than ever before.”

Creators are granted complete creative control of their video images in post-production as ProRes RAW combines the flexibility of RAW video with the real-time performance of ProRes. That’s a key advantage that makes them want to use it. The format gives filmmakers incredible latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail — making ProRes RAW ideal for HDR and SDR (Rec.709) workflows.

Content creators and filmmakers also benefit from the storage advantage of ProRes RAW, where the codec harnesses the ability to capture 12bit RAW in the same file sizes as 10bit 422 standard ProRes. In addition to their ground-breaking combination of flexibility and performance, Apple ProRes RAW files are smaller than other RAW files – simplifying and accelerating file transfer, media management, and archiving.

ProRes RAW files recorded to the Shogun 7 from the FX9’s RAW output can easily be edited on the Mac. The format is fully supported in Final Cut Pro X along with a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight, and Grass Valley Edius.