With a design that is optimized to save time and effort when both prepping and operating the product, the new Astera QuikSpot is a zoomable single-source spotlight that produces up to 3000 lux at 3 meters.

Versatile, powerful, and born to be…quick, the new QuikSpot from Astera is a highly flexible and innovative battery-powered LED lighting fixture designed to meet the demands of the fast-paced environments of big events and media productions. This cutting-edge luminaire combines ease of use, accurate performance, and rapid setup for professionals who value efficient and versatile solutions in a compact form.

The company says that “the QuikSpot fixture, a zoomable single-source spotlight, draws inspiration from the efficient workflow and convenient housing of Astera’s AX5 PAR light, while taking advantage of the optical quality of the Titan LED Engine and the PlutoFresnel. The whole QuikSpot design is optimized to save time and effort when both prepping and operating the product, making it an ideal solution for busy rental and production companies. These IP65-rated, lightweight (3.5 kg) luminaires deliver exceptional performance both onstage and on-set, bridging the gap between various lighting applications with ease, therefore maximizing Return On Investment.”

Featuring Astera’s Titan LED Engine, the QuikSpot offers a 13º-60º zoom range, high color rendering and a refined, homogenized and powerful “one-shadow” fresnel optical system. These capabilities ensure a superior RGBMA color spectrum, ideal for both live and camera applications. The fixtures also offer the option of rotatable 8-way barndoors with integrated SafetyLink and a host of other practical accessories, enabling creative and functional lighting solutions for up and down lighting, high color rendering key lighting, punchy backlights and more.

QuikSpot stands out as Astera’s brightest luminaire under 60W producing up to 3000 lux at 3 meters (13º). The brand-new OutputGain feature allows users to choose between maximum output and deep color saturation or higher CRI with perfect skin tones.

Ben Díaz, Head of Product Management at Astera, commented: “The QuikSpot is designed for those on the run! It’s really made for lighting technicians who, without being in the spotlight, can create amazing rigs in fast-paced environments, where every second counts. We’ve strived to minimize the time required to prep and operate the product, so technicians can focus on the decisions that truly make a difference.”

“With QuikSpot, – he continues – we’ve combined the flexibility of a zoomable single-source light, the precise full-spectrum accuracy of the Titan LED Engine, and the vibrant, dynamic output enabled by our new OutputGain feature. We believe the market will embrace it as a solution that balances innovation, performance, and ease of use. And, of course, QuikSpot integrates seamlessly into the smart Astera ecosystem—ensuring professionals can rely on it no matter the challenge”.

Here is more information about the new light:

The innovative QuikTurn zoom mechanism used is 10 times more efficient than comparable filter-based systems to achieve wider beam angles, delivering a hard-light performance in spot position and an exceptional optical quality when in flood position, free from color shift and multiple shadows. The beam can be further shaped via elliptical rotatable filters and the SafetyLink-ready barndoors. One of the great advantages is its front diameter, which enables all existing AX5 front attachments such as filters, domes and snoots to also fit with QuikSpot. But unlike AX5, QuikSpot uses Astera’s proprietary Titan LED Engine color-mixing system with OutputGain, ensuring rich, deep colors alongside in-camera advantages and a sleek aesthetic.

Ease of Use for Busy Professionals

QuikSpot offers both wired and wireless operation, with a maximum battery run time of 4.5 hours at full power with OutputGain activated and up to 20 hours in energy-saving modes. Rigging options include a removable yoke, TrackPin Compact for minimal height when hung, and a 3/8″ BabyPin thread in the back for added flexibility. And as with the AX5, FlexCovers are available so QuikSpot can easily blend in with the surroundings at corporate events.

As 100% wireless lights, the QuikSpots’ built-in batteries are ready to be charged directly in the case and through electrical contacts, avoiding the need of extra wiring. Accessories like the new ChargingPlate and the state-of-the-art PrepBox streamline this setup allowing users to easily assign DMX, pair and pre-program up to eight fixtures simultaneously in just a matter of seconds. For transportation, the durable ChargingCase Compact and TruckPack include 8 fixtures with a ChargingPlate and a PrepBox, while also being able to hold up to eight barndoors, Rotatable 17º x 46º elliptical filters, TrackPin Compact rigging accessories and extra storage for other essential tools, such as cables and clamps.