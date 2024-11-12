Aputure, creators of LED lighting for filmmakers, announced that its new line of lights, INFINMAT, first shown at NAB 2024, is now available.

Available in sizes from 1’x2’ up to 20’x20’, the INFINIMATs feature a design that includes inflatable airbags, making them quick to setup, compact to store, and easy to position.

Introduced as the Ultimate Soft Light System, the INFINMATs are Aputure’s new line of lights, first revealed at NAB 2024 in April, and now finally available. The INFINIMATs come in sizes from 1’x2’ up to 20’x20’. Unique to the INFINIMAT design are the included inflatable airbags, which provide structure to the lights, make them quick to setup, compact to store, and easy to position while taking up a fraction of the space of traditional soft light rigs.

The INFINIMATs are, according to Aputure, up to double the output of competitors of similar sizes. The Control Boxes can run multiple mats and the INFINIMATs can be used in a variety of configurations: with or without airbags, mounted to frames, hanging from above or strapped into place. Color tunability, IP65 weather resistance, full color pixel-control, and other features round out the versatility of the INFINIMAT family.

Lighting solutions in every form factor

“With the INFINIMATs, Aputure now offers professional lighting solutions in every form factor,” explains Ted Sim, Aputure co-founder and President. “Aputure always looks to innovate, taking a type of light and exploring how we can improve it. With the INFINIMATs, we solved the problems of other mat lights that suffer from time-consuming setup and flimsy construction. The smaller INFINIMATs setup in just a minute with their inflatable airbags, and those same airbags provide structure so you’re not fiddling about setting up. INFINIMATs are fast to setup, easy to move around and rig on set, and pack away just as quickly. All while providing beautiful, even, soft light.”

Here is more information about the new lights from Aputure:

The INFINIMATs are available in six sizes: 1’x2’, 1’x4’, 2’x4’, 4’x4’, 8’x8’, and 20’x20’. The small 1×2, 1×4 and 2×4 INFINIMATs pair with the 400w Control Box for portable kits that can run off battery power. The 4×4 and 8×8 INFINIMATs utilize the 1600w Control Box for a strong key or fill light. And the 20×20 is a system of four complete 8×8 INFINIMAT kits and a 20×20 airbag that ties them all together for a large softlight that can be rigged overhead or attached to rolling stands for a movable wall of light.

The Control Boxes offer another unique feature of the INFINIMAT system: the ability to run multiple mats off a single Control Box. The 400w Control Box can power up to three of the smaller INFINIMATs, and the 1600w Control Box can power up to three of the smaller INFINIMATs and two of the larger INFINIMATs. The combinations are limited only by the maximum wattage of the Control Boxes. The 400w Control Box can also be powered by a pair of V-mount or Gold-mount batteries.

A tunable color RGBWW light engine

The Aputure INFINIMATs feature a tunable color RGBWW light engine with a CCT range from 2,000K to 10,000K and +/- Green bias control. Additional color control is available in HSIC+, xy, Gel, and Pixel modes. The INFINIMATs are comprised of a series of 100w panels in 1’x2’ or 2’x2’. Each panel is sealed with a metal plate within to disperse heat, a design that provides both IP65 weather protection and superior ruggedness. Each panel also functions as an addressable pixel, allowing the INFINIMAT to illuminate in gradients of brightness and color as well as work with control systems to feed in moving patterns for Image-Based Lighting applications. Featured in the INFINIMATs is Aputure’s superior dimming system, which allows smooth dimming down to 0.1% while maintaining accurate color. The INFINIMATs can be controlled through Sidus Mesh, DMX, CRMX, sACN and Art-Net.

Each INFINIMAT kit includes the LED mat, an inflatable airbag, a Control Box, a skirt, a 40° grid, an electric air pump, power and head cables, and mounting hardware. The 20×20 INFINIMAT is actually four 8×8 INFINIMAT kits, complete with airbags, plus a 20×20 airbag. The four 8×8 LED mats can be mounted to the 20×20 airbag for a large soft light or used as four separate 8×8 INFINIMATs, making this kit an ideal investment for rental houses looking for ways to increase revenue options.

The US list prices for INFINIMATs are as follows:

1×2 = $1,790

1×4 = $1,990

2×4 = $2,190

4×4 = $4,990

8×8 = $18,900

20×20 = $78,900

The Aputure INFINIMATs are available for purchase on Aputure.com within North America and select retail partners and rental houses.