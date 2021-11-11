Uncategorised

Art of the Frame Podcast w/ “Julia” Editor Carla Gutierrez

Bonus episode! Join Scott for his conversation “Julia” editor Carla Gutierrez

November 11, 2021
The Art of the Frame Podcast brings in-depth conversations with the top creators of your favorite films and shows into your car, living room and beyond. In each episode, we talk with creators ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors, cinematographers, directors and more about their careers and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Julia Child, the subject of the new documentary film “Julia” premiering in select theaters on November 12th

Bonus episode! Today Scott is talking with Carla Gutierrez, editor of the soon to be released documentary “Julia.” “Julia” tells the story of the legendary cookbook author Julia Child, a woman who changed the way Americans think about food, television and even about women. Carla has edited a number of large documentaries including “Pray Away” and critically acclaimed “RBG.” You can see more of Carlas work here.

Make sure to check out “Julia” which is hitting theaters tomorrow, November 12th!

