Hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes talk about the latest news in production, post production, entertainment tech and beyond. In this episode the team chat about the HPA Retreat, the evolving landscape of media production, the role of generative AI in the creative process and in particular Sora, the AI text to video solution. Their conversation ultimately reflects a sense of cautious optimism, acknowledging the potential benefits of AI while also recognizing the need for responsible and mindful adoption. And as always, there’s a bunch of really cool things for us post production people to get excited about.

A few links from the episode:

https://x.com/katiehinsen/status/1760796354903986431?s=20

https://openai.com/sora

https://claytonchristensen.com/books/the-innovators-dilemma/

One Cool Thing:

Katie: https://episode.wtf/

Scott: Loupedeck CT and Loupedeck Live

Michael: https://www.concordaerospace.com/

