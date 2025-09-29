In this latest Alan Smithee round table podcast, hosted on Pro Video Coalition and supported by Filmtools, hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes discuss the Sci-Tech Emmys, all things IBC, and emerging guidelines around AI use in media production.

The Science and Technical Emmys, aka the Sci-Tech Emmys, are distinct from the main entertainment award categories. These awards specifically honor groundbreaking technical achievements that drive the industry’s future, a process described by Emmy judge Katie as rigorous and highly specialized, often recognizing innovators whose unique inventions have become ubiquitous. Scott, Michael and Katie then touch on the Television Academy’s AI task force and its recently introduced broad ethical guidelines for AI use in production, before highlighting key developments from IBC, such as Blackmagic Design’s new iPhone Pro Dock for multi-camera synchronization, Adobe’s acquisition of Film Impact to bolster Premiere Pro’s effects library, as well as Avid’s ongoing developments despite industry headwinds.

