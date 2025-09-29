Art of the Frame

Art of the Frame Podcast: The Alan Smithee Round Table – Is Tech Leading the Way?

Art of the Frame Podcast: The Alan Smithee Round Table – Is Tech Leading the Way? 1
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
Profile Picture
Art of the Frame
September 29, 2025
Comment

In this latest Alan Smithee round table podcast, hosted on Pro Video Coalition and supported by Filmtools, hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes discuss the Sci-Tech Emmys, all things IBC, and emerging guidelines around AI use in media production.

The Science and Technical Emmys, aka the Sci-Tech Emmys, are distinct from the main entertainment award categories. These awards specifically honor groundbreaking technical achievements that drive the industry’s future, a process described by Emmy judge Katie as rigorous and highly specialized, often recognizing innovators whose unique inventions have become ubiquitous. Scott, Michael and Katie then touch on the Television Academy’s AI task force and its recently introduced broad ethical guidelines for AI use in production, before highlighting key developments from IBC, such as Blackmagic Design’s new iPhone Pro Dock for multi-camera synchronization, Adobe’s acquisition of Film Impact to bolster Premiere Pro’s effects library, as well as Avid’s ongoing developments despite industry headwinds.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support

Show Notes:

Sci Tech emmys: https://www.televisionacademy.com/features/news/awards-news/2025-engineering-250902

TV Academy AI Guidelines: https://deadline.com/2025/09/tv-academy-ai-guidelines-members-1236528315/

IBC 2025

 iPhone 17

Blackmagic Camera ProDock: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/release/20250910-01

Review 17 Pro: https://www.provideocoalition.com/review-iphone-17-pro-max/

Photographers review: https://youtu.be/KIwKEIMjBLM?si=awqppgG-sW_kR9Yx

One Cool Thing

Katie: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-to-beat-impostor-syndrome/id1677016372?i=1000726844767

Michael: Personal setup upgrade: https://prompterpeople.com/flex-plus-16-9-15-rgb-ips-3g-sdi-hdmi-teleprompter/

Scott: CineMath for iOS   https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cinemath/id6742495949?uo=2

 

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like