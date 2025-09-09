Filmtools
This is an introductory article. I will publish a more detailed one after Blackmagic responds to my five questions. Blackmagic Camera ProDock costs US$299.95 and transforms your iPhone into a professional production camera with all the connections you need to build a custom rig, and it supports the Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone. You get connections for HDMI monitoring, external mics, headphones, genlock (only with iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max), USB for external disks, and power. (Without genlock, it also works with some older iPhone models, as indicated below.)
With professional BNC connections, Blackmagic Camera ProDock supports external genlock and timecode to keep all your cameras in perfect sync. It also lets you shoot LED walls with no distracting flickering or tearing, which is important for virtual production.
Add accessories and external disks
With three USB-C ports, you can connect and control accessories and external SSDs for recording, and the power management will ensure that everything can run at the same time. Includes 3.5 mm connections for microphones and headphone monitoring and a full-size HDMI output for on-set monitoring.
Highlights
- Adds professional camera connections to your iPhone
- Supports the Blackmagic Camera app on iPhone for high-end work
- Genlock perfectly synchronizes multiple cameras for multicam production
- Synchronizes cameras and LED walls for flicker-free virtual production
- External timecode input for syncing multiple iPhone recordings when editing
- Includes USB-C expansion ports for accessories and external flash disks
- Locking 12V-15V DC input powers ProDock, iPhone, and all USB-C accessories
- Includes 3.5 mm stereo input for external camera mics or wireless mics
- Includes 3.5 mm stereo audio output for monitoring using headphones
- Includes 1/4”-20 pin lock mounting points on top and bottom for easy rigging
What’s in the Box
- Blackmagic Camera ProDock
- 1/4-inch to 1/4-inch mounting adapter
- Welcome wallet
- 12V 60W power supply
- International adapter plugs (7)
Tech Specs
Cable Length: 11.81 in. / 30 cm
Height: 1 in. / 2.54 cm
Width: 6.42 in. / 16.3 cm
Depth: 2.60 in. / 6.6 cm
Weight: 9.52 oz. / 270 g
Compatible iPhone models
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro (without genlock capabilities)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max (without genlock capabilities)
- iPhone 15 Pro (without genlock capabilities)
- iPhone 15 Pro Max (without genlock capabilities)
Image credits
Images are courtesy of Blackmagic Design.
