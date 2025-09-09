This is an introductory article. I will publish a more detailed one after Blackmagic responds to my five questions. Blackmagic Camera ProDock costs US$299.95 and transforms your iPhone into a professional production camera with all the connections you need to build a custom rig, and it supports the Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone. You get connections for HDMI monitoring, external mics, headphones, genlock (only with iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max), USB for external disks, and power. (Without genlock, it also works with some older iPhone models, as indicated below.)

With professional BNC connections, Blackmagic Camera ProDock supports external genlock and timecode to keep all your cameras in perfect sync. It also lets you shoot LED walls with no distracting flickering or tearing, which is important for virtual production.

Add accessories and external disks

With three USB-C ports, you can connect and control accessories and external SSDs for recording, and the power management will ensure that everything can run at the same time. Includes 3.5 mm connections for microphones and headphone monitoring and a full-size HDMI output for on-set monitoring.

Highlights

Adds professional camera connections to your iPhone

Supports the Blackmagic Camera app on iPhone for high-end work

Genlock perfectly synchronizes multiple cameras for multicam production

Synchronizes cameras and LED walls for flicker-free virtual production

External timecode input for syncing multiple iPhone recordings when editing

Includes USB-C expansion ports for accessories and external flash disks

Locking 12V-15V DC input powers ProDock, iPhone, and all USB-C accessories

Includes 3.5 mm stereo input for external camera mics or wireless mics

Includes 3.5 mm stereo audio output for monitoring using headphones

Includes 1/4”-20 pin lock mounting points on top and bottom for easy rigging

What’s in the Box

Blackmagic Camera ProDock

1/4-inch to 1/4-inch mounting adapter

Welcome wallet

12V 60W power supply

International adapter plugs (7)

Tech Specs

Cable Length: 11.81 in. / 30 cm

Height: 1 in. / 2.54 cm

Width: 6.42 in. / 16.3 cm

Depth: 2.60 in. / 6.6 cm

Weight: 9.52 oz. / 270 g

Compatible iPhone models

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro (without genlock capabilities)

iPhone 16 Pro Max (without genlock capabilities)

iPhone 15 Pro (without genlock capabilities)

iPhone 15 Pro Max (without genlock capabilities)

This is an introductory article. I will publish a more detailed one after Blackmagic responds to my five questions.

Image credits

Images are courtesy of Blackmagic Design.