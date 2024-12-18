Host Glenn Garland sits down with editor Myron Kerstein to discuss his recent work on the film adaptation of the beloved musical “Wicked.” They talk through the intricacies of translating a celebrated stage show into a cinematic experience while still retaining its emotional and narrative depth. Kerstein, known for his collaborations with director Jon M. Chu on films like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights,” emphasizes the importance of building trust and a shorthand communication with the director, which allowed their collaboration to flourish. He also discusses specific scenes where the editing accentuates character emotions, and the transition into musical numbers, which he approaches as an extension of dialogue.

“I don’t treat dialogue and vocals to a song any differently,” Kerstein explains.

