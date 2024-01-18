Glenn Garland connects with Yorgos Mavropsaridis to chat about the art of film editing and the collaborative process with directors and his latest film “Poor Things,” with frequent director collaborator Yorgos Lanthimos.

Mavropsaridis is known for his work with Lanthimos on films like “Dogtooth” and “The Lobster.” He shares insights into his editing process and collaboration with the director and also discusses the development of his personal filmic language and the experimental nature of his work.

Focusing on “Poor Things,” the editors discuss the use of music, sound design, and transitions in editing to evoke specific emotions and convey narrative information. They also touch upon the significance of visual elements such as wide-angle shots, dissolves, and quick cuts in creating a sensory experience for the audience.

