In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews Nick Emerson about his work editing the film “Conclave,” directed by Edward Berger. Set against the backdrop of the Vatican and the process of selecting a new Pope, the film highlights themes of power, secrecy, and the complexities of human relationships within a rigid institutional framework.

Emerson talks through what it meant to maintain dynamic tension throughout the film, emphasizing the significance of precise cuts. This deliberate editing style allowed for a buildup of suspense, particularly in dialogue-heavy scenes where the actors’ performances could carry the weight of the narrative. It allowed Emerson to cut for reactions rather than the dialogue itself.

“Never cut for a line,” he said.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support